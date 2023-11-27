Pennsylvania hopes to make public lands more accessible

This story was created State College Regional Bureau of Spotlight PAAn independent, nonpartisan newsroom dedicated to investigative and public-service journalism for Pennsylvania. Sign up for our regional newsletter, Talk of the Town.

BELLEFONTE – Anthony David Jr. wasn’t comfortable exploring state parks and forests while attending college in Harrisburg.

As a black man, David worried about accidentally walking on private property while hiking, an activity he grew up with in Washington, D.C., thinking it was a “white man thing.” , he told Spotlight PA.

“We have never had that opportunity to do the Padayatra for generations because we have been living in an era of terror and killings for many centuries,” he said.

But after serving on the state’s Environmental Justice Advisory Board, which helped update statewide policy to guide environmental decisions, David learned more about conservation, environmental improvement, and the value of spending time outdoors. He graduated in 2023 and returned to the nation’s capital, where he now feels comfortable outdoors and advocating for environmental issues, including recreation. If he were to return to Pennsylvania, he said, he would explore the state’s trails and bring more people with him to share the experience.

Their story illustrates why the Commonwealth is investing millions in projects and advisory boards to ensure all Pennsylvanians can enjoy the state’s more than 3 million acres of public lands and numerous outdoor recreation opportunities.

Commonwealth agencies that manage outdoor recreation and their local partners have taken steps to expand the use of these spaces by connecting children to the outdoors, improving access, and challenging perceptions that certain activities are only for white people. Have taken.

Still, more work needs to be done to ensure that anyone who wants to visit can feel safe using public lands.

According to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Pennsylvania must develop a recreation plan to guide policies and programs every five years to qualify for federal grant dollars from the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has funded the state over the past 55 years. Over $178 million has been distributed across. resources.

The most recent statewide comprehensive outdoor recreation plan, which runs through 2024, identified safety and transportation as barriers to widespread use of state facilities. Some communities of color also reported feeling unwelcome and unrepresented in the outdoor industry.

The report recommends that states work to connect children to outdoor recreation facilities, build and promote easier trails, increase the number of adaptive equipment — such as kayak launches, playgrounds and fishing access — and engage young people. Work with schools to find more ways to. Diverse groups in programming decisions.

DCNR spokesperson Wesley Robinson told Spotlight PA that Pennsylvania has made progress with some of the recommendations. However, vacancies within the department have slowed the pace of developing new programs, he said.

He called the 2022 launch of the NextGen Advisory Council an achievement. The council, which includes people ranging from high-schoolers to 35-year-olds, works on policies and programs aimed at enhancing public land use and addressing issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Office of Outdoor Recreation, established with $422,000 as part of this year’s state budget, also will play a role in developing new policies, Robinson said. Additionally, the $52.5 million investment announced earlier this fall funded 23 trail projects, land conservation and protection efforts, and 99 development or rehabilitation initiatives.

DCNR wants to hire an expert to oversee the outdoor recreation plan, Robinson said. Whoever fills the role, which is funded by a National Park Service grant, will work with other state departments and outside groups, including transportation and health.

Additionally, DCNR is attempting to improve how it tracks diversity among visitors. Robinson said the agency currently relies on counters to monitor presence on state lands. Although this method is “relatively accurate” in tracking visitation, it does not allow visitors to self-identify personal information such as gender or race.

“The way we’re going to move forward has to be incremental,” he said.

The state also works with local partners to remove barriers to outdoor recreation, including making facilities accessible to everyone regardless of physical ability and teaching skills that help people feel safe and welcome on public lands. Makes one feel worthy.

Natural Lands, a nonprofit focused on land conservation, maintains 42 nature preserves and one public park in eastern Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey.

Oliver Bass, president of the organization, said the group takes a comprehensive approach to diversity and works to collect input from visitors about why they decided to visit one of their sites. Employees use this feedback to assess the shortcomings in their base and how to address them.

Most importantly, Natural Lands makes sure receptionists welcome visitors and answer any questions, Bass said, which helps people — especially first-time patrons — do outdoor activities more often. Helps in feeling better.

Legacy Land & Water Partners, founded by Todd Pride in eastern Pennsylvania, teaches children and adults to hunt, fish, bird watch and preserve natural places, with the hope that participants will continue to visit state parks or game lands. Have and use skills to increase self-confidence. More than 15,000 people have participated in the trainings given by the group.

Other organizations aim to make communities of color feel welcome outside, such as Black Girls Hike Too, which was launched by Stephanie Nicole Dawkins as a way to relieve the stress of working from home and parenting during the pandemic shutdown.

Dawkins, who lives in Delaware but grew up visiting her grandparents on a farm in New Jersey, remembers how much comfort she felt being outside as a child. Her group has since organized about 75 hikes in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and Delaware, but she thinks state-level partnerships and grant money will boost their work.

He told Spotlight PA that about 80% of participants are first-time pedestrians. Most of them come to the group out of curiosity, looking for a safe way to connect with other women and nature.

Dawkins emphasized that the group also exists to make hiking more inclusive for real girls, like her 10-year-old daughter.

“My daughter knows she can do anything if she wants to,” Dawkins said. “I want a new history.”

