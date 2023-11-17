Pennantpark Investment Corporation (NYSE:PNNT) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 16, 2023

Operator: Good afternoon and welcome to PennantPark Investment Corporation’s Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today’s conference is being recorded. At this time all participants have been placed in listen-only mode. Following the speaker’s remarks the call will be open for a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions], It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Art Penn, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pennantpark Investment Corporation. Mr. Penn, you may begin your conference.

Art Pen: good afternoon everyone. I would like to welcome you to PennantPark Investment Corporation’s Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today is Rick Alorto, our Chief Financial Officer. Rick, please begin by disclosing some general conference call information and include a discussion regarding forward-looking statements.

Rick Alorto: Thanks, Art. I would like to remind everyone that today’s call is being recorded. Please note that this call is the property of PennantPark Investment Corporation and any unauthorized transmission of this call in any form is strictly prohibited. Audio replay of the call will be available on our website. I would also like to draw your attention to the customary safe harbor disclosures in our press releases regarding forward-looking information. Today’s conference call may also include forward-looking statements and projections. And we ask that you refer to our most recent filings with the SEC for important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these estimates. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements unless required by law.

To obtain copies of our latest SEC filings, please visit our website at Pennantpark.com or call us at 212-905-1000. At this time, I would like to turn the call back over to Art Penn, our President and Chief Executive Officer.

Art Pen: Thanks, Rick. We’ll spend a few minutes commenting on the current market environment for private loans, providing a summary of how we performed in the quarter ended September 30; How is the portfolio positioned for the upcoming quarters; Detailed review of financial position; Then open it up for questions and answers. For the quarter ended September 30, our GAAP and core net investment income was $0.24 per share. Adjusted NAV increased 0.4% to $7.70 per share from $7.67 per share. GAAP NAV decreased slightly to $7.70 per share from $7.72 per share. The loan portfolio is benefiting from the current base rate environment. As of September 30, our weighted average yield to maturity was 13%, up from 12.7% last quarter and 10.8% last year.

During the quarter, we continued to create attractive investment opportunities and invested $61 million in two new and 31 existing portfolio companies at a weighted average yield of 11.2%. For investments in new portfolio companies, the weighted average loan to EBITDA was 4.4x, the weighted average interest coverage was 1.9x, and the weighted average loan to value was 36%. The credit quality of the portfolio is stable. We had no new non-accruals in the quarter ended September 30. As of September 30, the portfolio’s weighted average leverage ratio through our debt security was 5x and despite the steep rise in base rates over the past 12 months, the portfolio’s weighted average interest coverage ratio as of September 30 was 2.3x. We continue to believe that the current [indiscernible] Loans originating directly from the core middle market are excellent.

Compared to the upper middle market, leverage is lower, spreads and OID are higher and contracts are more stringent. Despite reports of contract erosion in the upper mid-market, in the core mid-market, we are still seeing meaningful contract protection. We are seeing increased deal flow compared to the first half of 2023 and a growing pipeline of interesting and attractive investment opportunities. Since the end of the quarter, we have continued to be active from September 30 to November 10, bringing in $131 million in new and existing investments and continuing to see strong deal flow through year end. As at September 30, the JV portfolio stood at $804 million and during the quarter, the JV invested $57 million, including a $48 million purchase from PNNT.

During the quarter, the joint venture closed on $300 million of securitizations. This new financing, combined with the existing committed junior capital of PNNT and our JV partner, will allow the JV portfolio to grow to over $1 billion of assets. Over the last 12 months, PNNT earned a 17.2% return on capital invested in the JV. We expect JV investments to drive PNNT’s earnings momentum in future quarters, along with continued growth in the JV portfolio. Now I come to the current market environment. From an overall perspective, in this market environment of inflation, rising interest rates, geopolitical risks and a potentially weakening economy, we are well positioned as a lender focused on capital preservation in the United States, where Floating interest rates on our loans can protect us. Rising interest rates and inflation.

We believe our focus on the core middle market provides the Company with attractive investment opportunities where we provide significant strategic capital to our borrowers. We have a long-term track record of generating value by successfully financing growing middle market companies across 5 key sectors. These are areas where we have substantial domain expertise and now the right questions to ask and an excellent track record. They are business services, consumer, government services and defence, health care and software technology. These sectors have also been recession-resistant and generate strong free cash flow. About 12% of our portfolio is in government services and defence, a sector with strong headwinds in this geopolitical environment.

Interior of a busy trading floor, with stock tickers on the screen showing dramatic changes in share prices.

In our software vertical, we have no exposure to ARR loans. The core middle market, which are companies with $10 million to $50 million EBITDA, are below the threshold and, unlike our peers in the upper middle market, do not compete with the widely syndicated loan or high-yield markets. In the key mid-market, because we are an important strategic lending partner, the process and package of terms we get are attractive. We have several weeks to do our due diligence carefully. We thoughtfully structured the transaction with sensible credit figures, meaningful covenants, adequate equity cushion to protect our capital, attractive upfront OID and spreads and equity co-investment. Additionally, from a monitoring standpoint, we received monthly financial statements to help us stay on top of the companies.

With respect to covenants, in contrast to the erosion in the upper middle market, virtually all of our originated first lien loans had meaningful covenants, which helps protect our capital. If there is a significant reason why we believe we are well positioned in this environment. Many of our colleagues who focus on broadly syndicated loans and the upper middle market say larger companies are less risky. This is a perception and may make some intuitive sense, but the reality is different. According to S&P, loans made to companies with less than $50 million of EBITDA have lower default rates and higher recovery rates than loans made to companies with higher EBITDA. We believe meaningful covenant protection of key mid-market markets where there is more careful diligence and tighter monitoring has been a key part of this differentiated performance.

As a provider of strategic capital that fuels the growth of our portfolio companies, in many cases, we also participate in the company’s growth by co-investing equity. Our returns on these equity co-investments have been excellent over time. Overall, from inception to September 30 for our platform, we have invested over $410 million in equity co-investments and generated an IRR of 26% and a multiple on invested capital of 2.2x. Since inception, PNNT has invested $7.6 billion at an average yield of 11.3% and has experienced losses of approximately 20 basis points annually. This strong track record includes our energy investments that were primarily, and primarily, subordinated debt investments made before the financial crisis and most recently the pandemic.

Regarding the outlook, the new loans and our target market are attractive, and this vintage should be particularly attractive. Our experienced and talented team and our detailed origination funnel is generating active deal flow. Our continued focus remains on capital preservation and remaining patient investors. We wish to reiterate our goal of generating attractive risk-adjusted returns through long-term preservation of capital as well as income. We seek to find investment opportunities in growing middle market companies that have high free cash flow conversion. We get that free cash flow primarily through debt investments, and we pay out those contractual cash flows as dividends to our shareholders. I now turn the call over to Rick, our CFO, to provide information on the financial results.

Rick Alorto: Thanks, Art. For the quarter ended September 30, GAAP and core net investment income was $0.24 per share. Operating expenses for the quarter were as follows; Interest and credit facility expenses were $9 million. Base management and incentive fees were $7.2 million, general and administrative expenses were $1.6 million; and the provision for excise duty was $0.7 million. For the quarter ended Sept. 30, net realized and unrealized changes on investments and loans, including provision for taxes, was a loss of $2.5 million or $0.04 per share. As of September 30, our GAAP NAV was $7.70 per share, down 0.3% from $7.72 per share last quarter. Our adjusted NAV per share was $7.70, up 0.4% from the prior quarter.

As of September 30, our debt-to-equity ratio was 1.05x and our capital structure is diversified across multiple funding sources, including both secured and unsecured debt. As of September 30, our key portfolio figures were; Our portfolio remains highly diversified with 129 companies across 27 different industries, the weighted average yield on our debt investments was 13%, we had one non-accrual, representing 1.2% of the portfolio at cost and 0% at market value. The portfolio consists of 53% first lien secured loans, 8% second lien secured loans, 10% PSLF subordinated notes, 5% other subordinated loans, 6% equity in PSLF and 18% in other preferred and common equities, 95 % is the loan portfolio floating rate. Our debt-to-EBITDA on the portfolio is 5x and interest coverage is 2.3x.

The portfolio as a whole has a meaningful allowance with respect to interest coverage. Depending on the sensitivity, reducing the overall interest coverage of the portfolio to 1x would require increasing base rates by 200 basis points and reducing EBITDA by 30%. This analysis is based on the current run rate interest coverage and assumes a 5.5% base rate. Now let me turn the call back to the art.

Art Pen: Thanks, Rick. Finally, I would like to thank our dedicated and talented team of professionals for their continued commitment to PNNT and its shareholders. Thank you all for your time today and for your continued investment and trust in us. This concludes our remarks. At this time, I would like to open the call for questions.

Operator: [Operator Instructions] We’ll take our first question from Robert Dodd of Raymond James.

Also see the 20 Largest Delivery Companies in America and 13 Cheap Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy.

Please continue reading Q&A session Click here,

Source