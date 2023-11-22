Penn State football leads College Football Playoff poll: Heading to the Peach Bowl?

Penn State football is in prime position to provide the best bowl game ever — as long as it takes care of business on Black Friday in Detroit.

The latest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday evening have the Nittany Lions in a comfortable spot to qualify for a venerable New Year’s Six bowl game like the Peach, Fiesta or Cotton. In this fourth poll update, the Lions moved up one spot to No. 11 – just behind one-loss Louisville and just ahead of two-loss Ole Miss and Oklahoma.

If the Lions can beat big underdog Michigan State on Friday night at Ford Field, they will improve to 10-2 and could reach the top 10 heading into conference championship weekend and bowl selection.

The Lions moved up one spot to No. 11 in the traditional rankings after a 27-6 Senior Day win over Rutgers, including the US LBM Coaches Poll.

Penn State is a 21-point favorite over the 4-7 Spartans in prime time on NBC. If Penn State’s injured Drew Ellar doesn’t play as expected, both teams may rely on inexperienced redshirt freshman quarterbacks.

Penn State cornerback Kalen King (4) and safety Jaylen Reed (1) will head to Detroit to help the Nittany Lions achieve a 10-win regular season by defeating the Michigan State Spartans on Black Friday at Ford Field.

There’s certainly precedent for Penn State making one of those big bowls, the next step down the College Football Playoff: Every time head coach James Franklin’s team has won 10 regular season games in the past, he’s made it (Rose 2016, 2022; Fiesta, 2017; Cotton, 2019).

To qualify again for the New Year’s Six, Penn State must finish in the top 12 in the final CFP rankings released on Sunday, December 3. Bowl game matchups are announced that day.

A popular Penn State broadcast at the moment is the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on December 30. Potential opponents include Missouri, Alabama, Mississippi and Tulane, a Group of 5 representative.

The Lions are currently sandwiched between two-loss Missouri and Ole Miss, who hope to maintain their CFP spot with expected wins over Arkansas and Mississippi State this weekend.

In a twist, Penn State could also end up in the Fiesta against one of the Big Ten’s newest Pac-12 acquisitions: Washington or Oregon.

The Lions last played the Huskies at the 2017 Fiesta and will meet them again at Beaver Stadium next fall. Penn State has not played Oregon since the 1994 Rose Bowl; They will meet again in Eugene during the 2025 regular season.

