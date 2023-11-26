Penelope Shihab brings a world of entrepreneurship to Wyoming

Wyoming has certainly attracted celebrities over the years, from Harrison Ford to Sandra Bullock. However, most are concentrated in Jackson.

Not so for international biotech entrepreneur Penelope Shihab, who lives and works in Laramie. She’s hosted a TED Talk, been featured on magazine covers and is followed by 59,000 people – almost the population of Casper – on Instagram.

Shihab is helping lead entrepreneurial efforts at the University of Wyoming, encouraging students to create new businesses in the state — a challenge she says is similar to the Middle East. It was here that she first began her work as a scientist, entrepreneur, and darling of the Arab startup world.

How she got to Wyoming is a long story that involves big risks, a lot of schooling, and camels.

Palestine and Jordan

Born in Bethlehem and raised in Ramallah in Palestine’s West Bank, Shihab remembers the military conflict.

“In occupations, in wars, it is [an] An unstable, uncomfortable place for anyone with future aspirations,” she said.

Shihab still had a happy childhood in “the best family ever”, she said, but she was not happy there.

At the age of 18 he got the opportunity to go to Jordan for his further education. She wanted to go to England or America, she said, but customs, history and heritage dictated that the young women stay in the region.

“So they sent me to Jordan, which was the best opportunity of my life,” she said.

Still she could not study as per her wish. Shihab wanted to become a journalist.

“I wanted us to have a platform because of all the things we’re hearing from the media about us and our region,” she said.

She wanted to showcase the happiness of the people of the region, their values, culture and innovation. But, Shihab’s parents told him that this was not the right career path. His family supported education, he said, but they wanted him to focus on medicine.

“And I never let my family down,” she once told a TEDx audience. “So I did what they wanted me to do.”

He earned a bachelor’s degree in laboratory medicine and then pursued graduate studies in biotechnology, hematology and immunology. While receiving his degree, he also started working with Dako, a Denmark-based international biotech company. And on the domestic front, she had an arranged marriage and had a child soon after.

“I can say that I am a driven person and ambitious,” she said.

Shihab says her husband – now 25 – is great, and the job was flexible because she had three other children. He worked at Dako for almost a decade.

Then, at age 30, she realized that even with her “wonderful” family, four kids, and a rewarding job, she wanted to do so much more.

“I started thinking that I could start something similar to that corporation in the Arab region,” she said.

Shihab did his MBA from London Institute in 2004 and leaned towards entrepreneurship. Neighbors, friends and family were skeptical, he said. He aimed to go into cancer and tumor marker research, similar to his old job.

“it was [a] A very crazy, crazy, crazy and risky idea,” he said, looking back.

Shihab worked for years to build a successful research and development company in Jordan, a country that had long focused on producing generic versions of pharmaceuticals manufactured elsewhere.

He worked closely with all kinds of scientists and even had to work with the government because there were no regulations for a company like his. Shihab began working to find investors and promote the prospects of cancer research, but initial research efforts were unsuccessful.

“But I learned because of all these mistakes and downfalls and failure that I had to think in a different way and get different types of ideas, instead of copying what I was doing at my previous company,” she said. ,

Shihab sought help from Chris Lowe, whom he had met at a conference and who ran the Institute of Biotechnology at the University of Cambridge. he accepted. With the name of Lowe and that powerful university behind it, the organization gained attention and attracted more investors.

His company Monzo Biotech began working with camels because they produce unique antibodies. Researchers could infect the camel in a way that would cause no harm to the animal, but would create antibodies against the pathogen, he said.

Initially, the company’s focus was on fighting bacteria that cause human stomach ulcers and other bacteria that cause acne.

After creating a promising product, finding business-minded advisors and attracting investors, the company ultimately decided to sell the acne-fighting skin cream over the counter, Shihab said, overcoming the difficulty of making it a prescription product. Except the process.

“The brand came to market and it was really successful,” he said. “Then we became [a] Profitable company. Investors were happy.”

As time passed, Shihab gained international recognition for his work.

She was ranked number 16 on Arabian Business’s Top 100 Most Influential Arabs in the World in 2017. (Gigi Hadid, a model and television personality, was ranked No. 6.) In 2019, the World Economic Forum and the Bahrain Economic Development Board listed Monzo as one of the 100 Arab startups “shaping the fourth industrial revolution”, and As one of the 10 startups helping to transform the Arab world.

As of 2019, he earned his Ph.D. in Pharmacy and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Strathclyde in the UK

His company Monzo – now called the Jordan Company for antibodies

Production (Monzo Biotech) – is working on a merger with another company, Shihab said. It expanded internationally, including in the US, with the Skinyu brand, but Shihab is no longer in the business he created.

coming to wyoming

Like most people, the year 2020 turned Shihab’s world upside down.

“When Covid came, all the markets changed and we did not get good sales at that time,” he said.

While the company was discussing what to do, Shihab resigned. He had something bigger to address.

“My dad got cancer,” he said. “I stepped out and I dropped everything, and I was taking care of my dad for a year and a half.”

His brothers and sisters also came back. But Shihab said he has a medical background, “so it’s my responsibility more than others.”

She was with him till the end, which came in 2021.

Shihab had left his company, he remembered, and the world was still in chaos. Then she heard about a possible opportunity in Wyoming – a place she had never heard of – from UW President Ed Seidel, whom she had met years earlier in Illinois.

He jumped.

Shihab initially advised the President about COVID-19 and raised awareness of the virus to the campus community. But then he began to understand the president’s vision of promoting entrepreneurship at the university, he said, and he started helping.

“This is my passion,” she said.

She now directs the University of Wyoming Center of Entrepreneurship and Innovation. Shihab was unsure about the role at first, but said Seidel convinced him that his story could show UW students how they, too, could become innovative entrepreneurs.

The goal of the center is to “coordinate, collaborate, promote and strengthen the entrepreneurship mindset across the state” with early support from the governor-supported program Wyoming Innovation Partnership.

Shihab now networks among students, teachers, Wyoming business owners and state leaders and is trying to identify gaps in the business ecosystem, he said.

This summer, she worked with Chris Rothfuss — who is both a professor and a state senator — to teach 18 students of various levels, majors and backgrounds how to propose business ideas to tackle challenges in the state Go. Then, he visited Wyoming and visited innovative industries.

“The ultimate goal of the course was to keep our students and our workforce in the state motivated,” he said.

The course with Shihab was a lot of fun, Rothfuss said, adding that he is a positive, motivated person.

“Certainly the passion she brings to the projects she’s working on was extraordinary,” he said.

Rothfuss said they got along because they had similar educational backgrounds and both had worked internationally. Still, he acknowledges how much work he has had to do to form other relationships.

“When you come to a new institution, a new place like Penn, it’s hard to make those connections so you can get things going and get things done.” He said. “And I think Penn has done a phenomenal job.”

But she said, in addition to her tireless outreach efforts, she brings a lot to the table. This includes international connections for UW students, an illustrious background, and a sense of urgency to get things done — even when she has to contend with the university’s slow bureaucracy.

“At the heart of Penn’s efforts is positivity to truly benefit our students, our community and our state. And as she does so very selflessly,” he said.

Looking internationally, Shihab says the business community here has similarities with Jordan.

“It’s very similar, because not quite as famous as Wyoming [an] Innovative place: Wyoming is known [for] Energy, minerals, agriculture,” she said. “We don’t have young people living in the state.”

But unlike Jordan, Wyomingites have far more resources, Shihab said. He said students here need a better business ecosystem and inspiration to tackle Wyoming’s challenges.

next generation

Shihab is still active in the international business community, most recently being one of only 100 people named to the prestigious Club of Rome, a global think tank focused on tackling the world’s biggest challenges.

The club listed her many associations and accomplishments, saying, “Penelope Shihab is an influential individual who is shaping the future of innovation and entrepreneurship in Wyoming and beyond with expertise, strong entrepreneurial spirit, and a commitment to driving economic growth. Are.”

President Seidel has described Shihab as a “world-renowned scientist and entrepreneur”. We are fortunate and honored to have him lead the Wyoming Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation at UW.

Apart from his work, Shihab is also very proud of his children, one of whom is a fashion designer and the other a TV broadcast journalist – the career Shihab desired decades ago. Their two younger children are living with them in Laramie.

“If you ask me about my greatest accomplishment in life, it’s my four children,” he said. “they are amazing.”

But, Wyoming can be a challenging place for outsiders. Moving to Laramie has been a somewhat difficult adjustment for the two youngest children and them, she said — especially the weather, food and lack of local things to do.

Shihab doesn’t know if Wyoming will be her forever home, but given its history – researching cancer markers, starting multinationals and nonprofits, continuing education, traveling the world, high school, Driving a performance sports car, getting a pilot’s license, and moving into the world to help Wyoming students – it’s clear that whatever she does has to be interesting.

Correction: This story misstated where Shihab was born. This has been corrected to show that he was born in Bethlehem and raised in Ramallah. -Ed

This article was originally published by WyoFile and is republished here with permission. WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization that focuses on the people, places, and policy of Wyoming.

