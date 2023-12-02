Pending US home sales fall to all-time low amid higher interest rates

real estate

American real estate is in serious trouble.

The U.S. housing market has never been lower than it has been, according to a new report from the National Association of Realtors.

This October, the pending home sales rate declined 1.5% from September — the lowest number recorded for the metric since the trade group began tracking it in 2001.

The report noted an 8.5% year-over-year decline in transactions across all four U.S. regions.

This finding – which is extreme, if not surprising to those tracking the nation’s housing crisis – is widely attributed to low supply and high mortgage rates aimed at combating inflation.

“During October, mortgage rates were at their highest level, and contract signings for existing homes were the lowest in more than 20 years,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist. “The continued decline in mortgage rates in recent weeks will help more homebuyers qualify, but limited housing inventory is preventing housing demand from being fully satisfied. Of course, multiple offers yield only one winner, leaving the rest to continue their search.’

While rates are already falling, the inventory issue has shown no signs of improving in the near future.

However, markets that have excess inventory are benefiting significantly from it.

“Home sales are increasing in places where there is more inventory available,” Yun said. “Sales of properties priced above $750,000 were higher than a year ago, as there is more inventory at this price point than last October.”

Sales of newly constructed homes are also increasing by 4.5% year-on-year.

Overall, the situation emphasizes that “it is vital that we continue to focus on boosting housing supply by all means in all corners of the country in the coming months,” Yun said.

