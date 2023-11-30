Pending home sales have fallen to a record low, worse than the decline seen during the 2008 housing collapse.

Pending home sales fell to the lowest level on record in October as mortgage rates remained high.

The decline in pending home sales exceeds the decline seen during the 2008 housing crisis.

“Mortgage rates were at their highest level, and contract signings for existing homes were at their lowest level in more than 20 years,” NAR said.

Pending home sales fell to the lowest level on record in October, exceeding the decline seen during the 2008 housing collapse. Since the Pending Home Sales Index was created in 2001.

The pending home sales index fell 1.5% month-over-month in October, and declined 8.5% year-over-year as mortgage rates remained high and supply remained tight.

“During October, mortgage rates were at their highest level, and contract signings for existing homes were the lowest in more than 20 years,” Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said Thursday.

The average 30-year mortgage rate reached 8% in October, according to Freddie Mac data. But falling interest rates since then have pushed mortgage rates down to around 7.3%. A slight decline in mortgage rates should help open up the housing market, but it is still not enough to completely thaw the frozen market.

“The steady decline in mortgage rates in recent weeks will help more home buyers qualify, but limited housing inventory is preventing housing demand from being fully satisfied. Multiple offers, of course, will only lead to one winner. receive, the rest are left to continue their search,” Yun said.

On a regional basis, pending home sales saw a 2.7% increase in the Northeast, while the rest of the country saw a monthly decline.

According to Yun, one sweet spot of the housing market that is seeing an increase in sales is homes priced over $750,000, because those homes have more inventory. Sales of new construction homes are also on the rise, up 4.5% year over year as homebuilders build more homes.

But those gains are not enough to meet the demand of a large segment of the population, most of whom have been locked out of the housing market as rates remain high.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com