Pembrokeshire Young Business Entrepreneurs

The Priory Inn, a favorite watering hole for many of the Pembrokeshire Herald’s journalists, faces an uncertain future as it graces the open market.

Located next to Pill Priory, a historic structure founded around 1200, the Priory Inn boasts a history that goes back to the Middle Ages. Set along a tranquil stream and surrounded by mature forests, the inn is located in the quaint village of Lower Priory. The village is situated at the summit of Havens Head Lake on the south-eastern shore of Milford Haven.

The inn is distinguished as a Grade II* listed building, exuding old-world charm and rustic charm. Its notable features include a beautiful inglenook fireplace and an impressive vaulted ceiling.

Guy Thomas and Company have highlighted the inn’s prime location and substantial size as promising factors. He comments, “Its proximity to Milford Haven and its size offer a wide range of possibilities.” They envision transforming it not only as a pub, but also as a venue for delicious food, events, and even weddings.

The four-bedroom property welcomes visitors to a spacious communal bar area, fitted with a grand fireplace and wood burner. Double windows offer serene views of the surroundings, while exposed wood and tiled floors add to its rustic ambiance.

Adjoining rooms include a central bar with a distinctive vaulted ceiling, a wood burner set in a cozy recess and charming corners that give the space character. At the rear of the inn is a restaurant with an attractive corner fireplace, beamed ceiling and a gate that leads you to the front of the property.

The well-equipped kitchen is equipped with functional worktops, ample storage and modern appliances including a built-in electric oven and hob. Necessary amenities like provision of stainless-steel sink and washing machine are present.

There is also an entrance on the ground floor that leads visitors to the toilets and beer cellar. While the inn currently offers four bedrooms, the possibility exists for expansion in the attic, potentially bringing the count up to six.

The spacious exterior features a spacious car park, manicured lawns which were previously used as a bowling green, several patios, mature shrubbery and an exceptional tree. A quiet stream traces the eastern border, eventually merging into Heaven’s Head Lake.

For those interested in owning a piece of Pembrokeshire history, the Priory Inn awaits its new owner at an asking price of £350,000.

