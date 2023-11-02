Peloton shares post bigger-than-expected losses, forecast sluggish holidays

A Peloton bike inside a showroom in New York, US on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. Peloton Interactive Inc. is scheduled to release earnings data on Nov. 2.

Peloton shares fell nearly 8% in premarket trading Thursday after the company reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and a slower holiday forecast.

Here’s how the connected fitness company performed in line with Wall Street expectations in its first fiscal quarter, based on a survey of analysts from LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.

Loss per share: 44 cents vs. 34 cents expected

The company’s net loss for the three-month period ended Sept. 30 was $159.3 million, or 44 cents per share, compared with a loss of $408.5 million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to $595.5 million from $616.5 million a year earlier.

For its holiday quarter, Peloton expects revenue between $715 million to $750 million, an 8% decline at the midpoint compared with the year-ago period. That’s less than the $763.2 million expected by analysts for the company’s fiscal second quarter, according to LSEG.

Peloton is working to launch a series of new strategies in its quest to recapture its pandemic-era glory days.

In late September, the company announced a five-year partnership with former rival Lululemon, bringing Peloton’s prized fitness content to the apparel retailer’s exercise app. The partnership marked the first time that Peloton was willing to share its content with another company as it looked to woo Lululemon’s 13 million members and persuade them to sign up for its membership.

A day before announcing its partnership with Lululemon, Peloton revealed it was parting ways with its chief product officer and co-founder Tom Cortez, who helped start the company with ousted founder John Foley. With Cortez’s departure, only two executives from Peloton’s early days remain in its C-suite: Jennifer Cotter, the company’s chief content officer, and Dionne Camp Sanders, its chief emerging businesses officer.

A few weeks later, the company announced a multi-year partnership with the NBA and WNBA, agreeing to name Peloton as the sports league’s official fitness partner. As part of the partnership, NBA League Pass – the league’s live game subscription service – will be available to stream on Peloton devices. The company also plans to develop NBA- and WNBA-themed fitness classes.

When it comes to hardware, Peloton is now selling its Row machine in Canada and its Bike and Bike+ in Austria, its fifth market outside the US, as it looks to boost sales of its connected fitness products. Which are on the decline.

All strategies are part of CEO Barry McCarthy’s goal to get the company back on the path to growth and boost membership so it can eventually find its way to profitability. During the last quarter, Peloton saw higher-than-expected churn, which the company suspected was related to the weather as well as the recall of its bike seat posts.

The post, which had a tendency to detach and break unexpectedly during use and injure some riders, was recalled in May and affected more than 2 million bikes. During the last quarter, recalls cost the company $40 million, more than it had expected.

