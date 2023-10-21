Good News!

Prince Edward Island Provincial Nominee Program (PEI PNP) has held a new draw on October 19, 2023. This was the second Expression of Interest (EOI) draw conducted by the PEI PNP in October.

The PEI EOI system collects key information about candidates in the pool to rank and select those most likely to meet Prince Edward Island’s economic and labor market needs, based on one or more of the following characteristics: Is:

Language: English or French

Education: Level and field of education and where completed

Level of skills and work experience

Strategic Priorities: Features that will address immediate labor market needs in PEI

Other factors related to employment prospects: including, but not limited to, a job offer in PEI and/or previous Canadian work experience

PEI PNP Latest Draw: Highlights

104 ITAs were issued to Labor and Express Entry and Business Work Permit entrepreneur candidates in the PEI PNP latest draw held on October 19, 2023.

Labor and Express Entry: 102* Invitation with minimum 55 points.

Business and Work Permit Entrepreneur: 2 invitations with a minimum of 80 points.

Critical Worker and Express Entry invitations to the PEI PNP latest draw were issued to individuals working for a PEI employer with a minimum EOI score of 55. Skilled workers with at least two years of relevant experience in semi-skilled and unskilled occupations can be eligible. Apply for the Critical Worker Stream of PEI PNP.

Over the past 12 months, the Prince Edward Island PNP has issued 2,464 invitations to Labor and Express Entry candidates and 69 invitations to Business Work Permit Entrepreneur candidates.

Labor and Express Entry invitations in the last 12 months: 97%

Business Work Permit Entrepreneur Invitation in the last 12 months: 3%

