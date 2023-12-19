mental insight

The global peer-to-peer lending market size is projected to grow from USD 110 billion to USD 1024.45 billion in 10 years, at a CAGR of 25%. The market will experience rapid growth due to favorable government regulations for the peer-to-peer lending industry during the forecast period.

NEWARK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Brainy Insights estimates that the global peer-to-peer lending market will grow from US$110 billion in 2022 to US$1024.45 billion in 2032. A financial service known as peer-to-peer lending allows people to lend or borrow money from each other without going through a bank. P2P lending platforms facilitate direct communication between investors and borrowers. Unlike other lending platforms or investment possibilities, peer-to-peer lending increases investors’ returns. Additional benefits include lower interest rates, more financing opportunities, better control and increased transparency. Convenience, accessibility, and default risk are all reduced. The diversity of financial systems is also greater. Peer-to-peer lending provides readily available capital and expands the possibilities available to startups and aspiring business owners who struggle to secure funding through traditional channels. Peer-to-peer lending is sometimes an affordable source of capital.

Highlights of the global peer-to-peer lending market

Asia Pacific will dominate the market during the forecast period.

The growth of the regional market will be driven by thriving MSMEs in the growing countries of Asia Pacific. The market will be driven by increasing investment opportunities in the region due to low labor costs, rising consumer demand and other commercial opportunities. Beneficial government regulations and increasing number of P2P lending platforms available will also help the market expand.

In 2022, the traditional market loan segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 67% and market revenue of Rs 73.70 billion.

The business model segment is divided into traditional market lending and alternative market lending. In 2022, the traditional market loan segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 67% and market revenue of Rs 73.70 billion.

In 2022, the business loan segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of Rs 60.50 billion.

The product type segment is divided into personal loans and business loans. In 2022, the business loan segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and market revenue of Rs 60.50 billion.

In 2022, the small business loan segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and market revenue of Rs 49.50 billion.

The loan types segment is divided into consumer loan loans, student loans, small business loans, real estate loans and others. In 2022, the small business loan segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and market revenue of Rs 49.50 billion.

market advancement

Swedish fintech Sevlend purchased the peer-to-peer (P2P) lending division of app-based bank Lunar, providing the company with a needed focus. Lunar said a peer-to-peer lending specialist would be better for its consumers than a bank because peer-to-peer lending requires substantial investment. Lunar was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Denmark. It also has operations in Sweden and Norway. It provides banking, payments and investment products for individuals and small businesses and offers a bank account through a mobile app.

market dynamics

Driver: Awareness of P2P lending platforms is increasing.

An increasing number of borrowers, investors and other stakeholders are exploring alternative channels to be able to lend and borrow outside these traditional systems due to the growing knowledge of peer-to-peer lending and the lack of financing possibilities through traditional currency systems. Can. Bank. Peer-to-peer lending services have become more popular due to the demand for a more streamlined, transparent, easier, faster, secure and trustworthy lending system outside of commercial banks. To strengthen the ecosystem of the peer-to-peer lending industry, central banks, commercial banks, government agencies, regulatory authorities, fintech companies and other relevant parties are working together. As a result, as more people become aware of peer-to-peer lending, the market will grow.

Cons: P2P lending has higher interest rates.

Due to less need for formal documents or procedures to collect funds, peer-to-peer lending is more accessible than banks, despite higher interest rates. As a result, investors generally take more risk because these lending opportunities or investments are less unregulated, risky, and more likely to fail. Since most borrowers explore traditional lending channels such as banks before committing to peer-to-peer lending, lending to these borrowers carries additional risk, which is borne by investors in the P2P market. As a result, investors demand higher interest rates on borrowings, given the increased risk of default by the lender or borrower.

Opportunities: Favorable regulatory environment.

The growing number of micro, small and medium-sized businesses is driving increasing regulatory permission and political willingness to simplify peer-to-peer lending. The number of micro, small and medium-sized businesses (MSMEs) is increasing, giving a significant boost to developing economies and contributing to the growth of GDP and general national development of nations. This trend is accompanied by increasing political will and regulatory approval to facilitate peer-to-peer lending. Still, it can be challenging for these smaller companies to obtain capital through the right channels such as commercial banks. Government organizations are helping to create a conducive credit ecosystem to enable MSMEs to access financing from eager and motivated investors without going through banks and their processes. As a result, during the launch period, beneficial government regulations will promote market expansion.

Challenges: Lack of insurance or protection for investors.

Since investors invest directly in businesses, they do not have insurance coverage or government protection in case of default by the borrower. Since small businesses are more vulnerable to global shocks or economic downturns, investors are also at greater risk of losing their money. Therefore, investors may turn away from P2P lending or increased scrutiny of applicants, which may challenge market growth.

Some of the major players operating in the global peer-to-peer lending market are:

• Funding Circle Limited

• Harmony Australia Pty Ltd

• Cabbage Inc.

• Borrow Loop

• LendingClub Bank

• LendingTree, LLC

• Linked Finance

• Prosper Funding LLC

• SocietyOne

• Upstart Network, Inc.

Major segments included in the market:

By business model

• Traditional market lending

• Alternative market lending

by product type

• personal loan

• Business Loan

By loan type

• Consumer credit loan

• student loan

• Small Business Loan

• Real Estate Loan

• Other

by region

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, rest of MEA)

About the report:

The market is analyzed on the basis of value (billion US dollars). All segments have been analyzed on a global, regional and country basis. The study includes analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes the driving factors, opportunities, constraints, and challenges to gain critical market insights. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitive position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channel analysis.

