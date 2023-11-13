Peek inside the secret facility where Amazon makes all its robots

Amazon’s (AMZN) robotics operation has been more than a decade in the making — but every robot it builds comes from a single location, the company’s Amazon Robotics facility in Boston.

The Boston location began its life as a Kiva facility. The Massachusetts-based company, founded in 2003, was acquired by Amazon in 2012 for $775 million. The purchase ended Amazon’s decade-long effort to become a leader in warehouse robotics.

In the video above, ten Amazon technicians assemble Hercules robots, which were some of Amazon’s first warehouse robots. Although a Hercules unit can be built and tested in less than 90 minutes, these robots are used to transport products throughout fulfillment centers, and can lift up to 1,250 pounds.

Amazon’s Hercules robot can lift 1,250 pounds.

Robots are crucial to Amazon’s effort to improve safety in its warehouses — a growing concern among advocacy groups in recent years — and to the company’s financial future. Margins in Amazon’s retail business have long been a point of concern on Wall Street. Robots, which can work 24 hours a day, can suggest a way forward.

But Amazon’s robotic ambitions extend beyond its warehouses, too. The company is trying to acquire Roomba maker iRobot for $1.7 billion. The deal, slated for 2022, has gone into regulatory scrutiny. Amazon told Yahoo Finance there is no connection between the company’s Roomba buyout and its warehouse robotics operations.

