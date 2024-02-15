The island team is in contention for a European place.

They are small, sunken islands where, once or maybe twice a year, Spanish teams land to play a game of soccer.

And more recently, for over 11 players facing Las Palmas in the Atlantic or at home La PeninsulaIt’s a challenge—often more so than they can remember against Los Amarillos.

In search of their best season results in 45 years and a place in Europe, Las Palmas are playing some of the hottest things in La Liga. Keeping the ball in his possession, passing it through the opposition defense with care and scoring goals well has been a trademark. Equally, not accepting of many. No one has thwarted rivals’ attacks more than Las Palmas full-back Sergi Cardona, and only mighty Real Madrid have attacked less since August.

Based on recruits and wage budget, Las Palmas are limited to being second-poorest in the league, just behind Alaves, with €35 million ($37.5 million) in their pocket for 2023/24. On an island cut off from the mainland and without the hustle and bustle of top football establishments, the minds at the Canaries operation have also had to be creative to improve performance.

“Abnormality has its specificities, but I think that along with our specificities, it has forced us to create simplicity,” Manuel Rodríguez tells me. He is also known as Tonono, the club’s youth academy director, and he shapes talents.

“Competitions are a clear example of this. We have to create a parallel league to counter the deficit that exists between us and the many leagues with higher level teams. “It is more complex to control foreign markets, as well as access to competitions and other tournaments, which are more expensive.”

Cardona has played a role in Las Palmas’ strong defence.

Stylistically, Las Palmas want their players to master timing, placement and trickery on the ball from an early age. This involves bringing out their best potential in sports-like situations, where they can use their spontaneity and creativity. It has been essential to simulate this experience within the island bubble.

There is inspiration for the current crop also. The man who best embodies its smoothness is Kyrian Rodríguez, who was born in nearby Tenerife and was a cancer survivor who is now in his prime, playing for the Las Palmas team as The Las Palmas team must play. Further behind, of course, is Pedri. The Islanders’ favorite son is four years into his time at Barcelona and is still taking courses at the club and inspiring the next generation.

“Pedri’s legacy is to inspire youth – that any boy with a good attitude and who applies himself can make it professionally. And to be great you need to understand the game and have technical skills,” says director Rodriguez.

Beyond Pedri, there is a Barcelona feel whenever the players take to the Estadio Gran Canaria field. And this comes from coach García Pimienta, who managed the Blaugrana’s youth teams before moving into senior football management. satire? As Barcelona looks for a new boss in the dressing room, the man who was sacked by club president Joan Laporta shortly after starting his second term in 2021 is doing a great job.

To make this an even more memorable campaign, Pimienta and Las Palmas still have work to do. Buoyed by the extension of the contracts of Kyrian and defender Alex Suarez, the next assignment is a trip to Atlético Madrid on 17 February, a team the team ultimately defeated 3–1 in their previous meeting.

