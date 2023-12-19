Pearl Mayer survey shows wage growth is slowing

-The annual decline compensation survey shows that expected growth is still above historical norms, but lower than last year-

BOSTON, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Executive compensation and leadership consulting firm Pearl Mayer recently published survey results that indicate a reduction in 2024 in the base pay increases noted last year, while still long-term Remain above historical norms.

Pearl Mayer survey indicates base wage growth will slow in 2024 from last year

The annual Looking Ahead to Executive Pay Practices survey indicates that nearly two-thirds of respondents are expecting somewhat similar increases year over year. However, there are also signs of slowing wage growth expectations. Only 9% of respondents are projecting a higher percentage growth compared to 40% last year. Twenty-four percent of people are expecting lower levels in 2024, compared to only 6% in the previous survey.

“Pay is above historical norms, but it’s a different landscape than last year,” said Bill Reilly, managing director who developed the survey. “Things are certainly calming down in line with the decline in overall inflation levels, but the outlook is not bleak. 97 percent of respondents expect growth in 2024 for their broad-based workforce and 86% expect senior executives to Increases are expected to increase to . Additionally, nearly 20 percent of respondents have increased or are planning to increase competitive status for one or more pay components, reflecting the ongoing strong demand for key talent in the current environment ”

According to the survey, expected growth for broad-based employees at the 50th percentile is 3.7%, down from the 4% expected last year. For senior executives—CEOs and their direct reports—that number dropped from 4% to 3.5%.

“Data provides an important context for any company’s compensation programs, but it should not be the driver,” Reilly said. “It is a helpful reference from time to time, but may not accurately describe your organization’s specific circumstances. Examine the data and understand your position relative to trends, but compensation decisions should always be consistent with your talent management strategy and business goals. Take it on basis.”

Pearl Meyer’s “Looking Ahead to Executive Pay Practices” is an annual, online survey and valuable compensation planning tool. This year’s survey included 304 companies. Of those, 148 were publicly traded, 110 were private for-profit, and 46 were non-profit organizations.

Additional key findings

Most survey respondents expect year-on-year (YOY) improvement in financial performance; 32% are projecting a moderately better outcome (+5% to +19%) and 12% are expecting a significantly better outcome (+20% or more); About 25% expect a year-over-year reduction.

When it comes to the role of the compensation committee, approximately two-thirds have responsibility for executive succession planning and 39% are responsible for leadership and talent development.

A growing number of compensation committees are engaging in broader human capital oversight, especially among publicly traded companies, where 20% of respondents have already changed or plan to change the committee name to reflect this expanded role. Making.

The prevalence of ESG-related issues as stand-alone incentive plan metrics remains about 20%, the same as last year, although the prevalence of respondents expecting to add new ESG metrics declined from 12% for 2023 to only 5% in 2024. happened.

Slightly more than 40% of all respondents are considering making changes to the short-term incentive plan for senior executives in 2024; Among them, adding new financial metrics is the most common expected change.

Nearly all (97%) public companies and 68% of private for-profit companies offer long-term incentive plans for senior executives; For 2024, 10% of respondents plan to increase participation levels within the company.

About Pearl Meyer

Pearl Meyer is a leading advisor to boards and senior management who helps organizations build, develop and reward great leadership teams that drive long-term success. Our strategy-driven compensation and leadership consulting services serve as powerful catalysts for value creation and competitive advantage by addressing the critical relationships between people and results. Our clients stand at the forefront of their industries and range from emerging high-growth, non-profit and private organizations to the Fortune 500.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pearl-meyer-survey-shows-salary-increases-slowing-302018650.html

Source Pearl Meyer

Source: www.bing.com