Peak TV, AI, end of stereotypes: Red Sea Fest market panel takes on hot topics

The end of Peak TV, the paradoxical explosion of storytelling opportunities in the Middle East, AI and illustration were among the hot topics of debate as Red Sea 360°, the market share panel event of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. , Saudi Arabia started on Saturday.

The session of the third edition of the festival began with a panel titled “The Writer’s Journey: Navigating Scripts for Film, TV and Future Storytelling Formats”. Also present were Ahmed Sharkawy, director of Arab content development at Netflix Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Karim Zreik, executive producer and president of Cedar Tree Productions, and Sherry Ellwood, executive producer, writer and director at Ellwood Inc. and author and journalist Mohammed Hassan who is the creator and showrunner of the Sky original series miles from anywhereA comedy about identity, surveillance and the Muslim community, which is premiering at the festival.

“I know there’s a new explosion in the market here right now,” Ellwood said, pointing to various trends in Saudi Arabia and the broader region and Hollywood. “But in North America, the market has really taken off, and buyers want something that’s going to be, I hate to use the word safe, because safe doesn’t mean it’s not interesting, but it’s “Is going to attract the largest possible audience.”

Zreik also highlighted that “we’re hitting the reset button on how much content we’re creating, how much we’re spending.” He further said, “The budget is slowing down, which may impact our relations.” But he encouraged local writers to stay true to themselves and not hold back. “Be bold, be courageous, it will set you apart from everything else.”

Host Karim Saffieddin, co-founder, CEO and executive producer of video-on-demand company CineMose, highlighted how the slowdown in content spending in Hollywood compares to “what we’re experiencing here, which is a surge in new projects.” “Tidal wave is”.

Sharkawy predicted that there would be more to come from Saudi Arabia and beyond, saying that “there are a lot of stories in the region that haven’t been done before.” He added: “So it’s about collecting those stories,” whether they’re coming from IP like books or original ideas. “This is a culture that loves stories.” He said now “people are seeing everything” in the wider region. “That kind of openness to the world enhances the content you’re writing.”

Hassan said that in the past Middle Eastern actors were often typecast to play stereotypical characters in Hollywood productions, but now there is a chance to change that. He argued, “There is a real opportunity for this part of the world to gain control over the story of our region.” “As a journalist, what really pains me is the fact that people only see the tragedy of our part of the world, they only see suffering, and they’re used to it, and it dehumanizes people. makes. But I think we’re all here because we desire to tell stories in a way that reflects the joy, the character, the laughs, the irony of this part of the world. All these kinds of things we understand in our bones. That’s what storytelling is all about. That’s what film and TV are about. It’s about bringing these stories to life.”

On the topic of AI, the broad consensus was that it could not provide the individual lens and voice of human writers. Zreik said, “I believe AI can’t do what these talented writers can do.” “I don’t know yet what the full capabilities of AI are going to mean for writing or analysis,” he said.

Hassan also shared a similar take. “I really believe there is something about writing that you can’t really understand. You can’t really define what makes a good writer and a bad writer,” he said. “There are some technical things, but then after a while, there’s a kind of emotion and tension in the way you write that can move people, and you can pick up a book and shed tears or the dialogue on the screen. You can see that once you take a script and get impressed by it and it stays with you. I don’t think it will ever be repeated.”

And Netflix’s Sharkawy said: “AI can give you a funny logline or an interesting twist to a whole set of things but I don’t think it can translate to human emotions. I’m following a show because I like the character. He added: “If I don’t connect with you, no matter what you do, even if you jump around a lot, I’m not interested. If I don’t measure your temperature, I won’t be able to contact you, I won’t be able to open up.”

