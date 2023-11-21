Peaches, plums and nectarines are being recalled nationwide linked to a deadly listeria outbreak.

Peaches, plums and nectarines distributed by HMC Farms being sold nationwide are being recalled due to a listeria outbreak that has resulted in one death and 10 hospitalizations, federal safety regulators said Monday. There have been 11 illnesses, including hospitalizations.

“Investigators are working to determine whether any additional fruit or products made from this fruit may be contaminated,” the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a food safety alert.

Kingsburg, California-based HMC Farms is recalling peaches, plums and nectarines sold between May 1 and Nov. 15 this year, as well as during the same period in 2022, the company said in a notice posted Friday by the Food and Drug Administration. Is taking. The CDC said the FDA found listeria in testing a sample of HMC Farms peaches in late October.

Sold throughout the US by retailers including Walmart and Sam’s Club, the recalled fruit may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections.

According to the CDC, as of Nov. 17, people sickened by the listeria outbreak live in seven states: California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Michigan and Ohio. One person died in California and another became ill while pregnant and went into preterm labor, the agency said.

According to the CDC, Listeria infection can cause serious and sometimes fatal illness in young children, frail or elderly people, as well as others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people may experience symptoms including high fever, severe headache and stomach pain. This organism can also cause miscarriage and stillbirth.

Image of fruits recalled by HMC Farms due to listeria concerns. US Food and Drug Administration US Food and Drug Administration Image of the recalled product. U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The recalled fruit was sold in 2-pound bags bearing the “HMC Farms” or “Signature Farms” brand, or as individual fruits bearing the “USA-EU” code and a number, as follows Is:

Yellow Peach: 4044 or 4038

white peach: 4401

Yellow Elixir: 4036 or 4378

White Elixir: 3035

Red Plum: 4042

Black Plum: 4040

The company and CDC noted that the recalled fruits do not include organically grown fruits (see photos of all recalled fruit products here).

Consumers should check their homes, including their freezer, for the recalled fruit and discard it, the agency said. Anyone interested can call the company at (844) 483-3867 Monday-Friday 8am to 8pm Eastern Time.

kate gibson

Kate Gibson is a reporter for CBS Moneywatch in New York.

