PE veteran says soft landing will be ‘difficult’

The Federal Reserve’s ability to make a soft landing – an ideal scenario in which the Federal Reserve curbs inflation without triggering a serious downturn – will be “very, very difficult”, private equity veteran Scott Sperling has warned.

“We have to be very careful, given all the complexities,” THL co-CEO Sperling told me Tuesday at Yahoo Finance Invest. “We’re in for a relatively tough period over the next 15 to 18 months… It’s going to be a volatile economy going forward.”

A soft labor market, rising interest rates and a more cautious consumer have prompted more Wall Street veterans and strategists to warn of a recession.

THL Co-CEO Scott Sperling discusses recession risks, investment opportunities at the Yahoo Finance Invest Summit. (Yahoo Finance) (Philip Engert)

DoubleLine Capital founder and CEO Jeffrey Gundlach stuck to his recession prediction at the Yahoo Finance Invest conference, saying the concept of higher rates for a longer period of time worries him “the most.”

In its fight to tame inflation, the Fed has raised interest rates to a 22-year high to calm the economy. While restrictive policy has slowed price growth well below its 2022 peak of 9.1%, the highest level in more than 40 years, it is still well above the Fed’s 2% target.

The Fed’s favorite inflation measure, the personal consumption expenditure index, remained steady at 3.4% in September for the third consecutive month – once again indicating that the inflation battle is far from over.

In remarks before the International Monetary Fund in Washington on Thursday, Jerome Powell signaled that rates will remain high for a longer period of time. He also clarified that additional rate hikes are still under consideration. Powell said the central bank is “not confident” that policy is restrictive enough to get inflation back to its 2% mandate.

Sperling urged caution, warning that recent data doesn’t look as strong when you “look below the surface,” and moving too quickly on rates could put the U.S. economy in an “even worse position.” .

When it comes to investing, Sperling said this “environment offers a lot of opportunities.” His advice: “Pick areas with very strong secular tailwinds.”

“One of the things that makes me optimistic in this scenario is that innovation has always again enabled growth in the United States. Generative AI and its promise to increase productivity is very important. And life sciences not only have immense potential to improve people’s lives, but can be done in ways that are more cost-effective and increase productivity,” he said.

