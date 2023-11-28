PDD Stock Earns Rise as Alibaba and Rival Amazon Surge to Surprising Growth

Shares of PDD Holdings rose Tuesday after the online retailer reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations. Rivals to both Alibaba and Amazon revealed surprise growth.

PDD reported third-quarter earnings of 11.61 Chinese yuan ($1.64) per share on revenue of 68.8 billion yuan ($9.7 billion). That beat estimates from analysts surveyed by FactSet, who had expected earnings of 8.95 yuan a share on revenue of 55.2 billion yuan.

Shares of PDD Holdings rose Tuesday after the online retailer reported quarterly results that beat Wall Street expectations. Rivals to both Alibaba and Amazon revealed surprise growth.

“We are dedicated to generating value through innovations, which forms the foundation of our high-quality growth,” Lei Chen, the company’s chairman and co-CEO, said in a statement. “We continued to invest decisively in areas such as agritech, supply chain technology and core R&D capabilities.”

PDD owns discount online retail platform Pinduoduo in China and Teemu internationally. This makes it a competitor to major Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba as well as Amazon.

With earnings up 35% and revenues up 94% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, PDD is seeing growth at a rate that any other player in online retail would envy. PDD’s US-listed American Depositary Receipts rose 18% on Tuesday.

The Walmart effect may be the reason. Amid a dramatic economic slowdown in China and against the backdrop of a soft consumer landscape in the US, it looks like Pinduoduo and Temu – which lure customers with deep discounts – are making inroads while maintaining solid profitability.

Source: www.barrons.com