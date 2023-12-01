PDD Earnings: Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges reforms as rival e-commerce giant gets upset cnn business

Editor’s note: Sign up for CNN’s Meanwhile in China newsletter, which breaks down what you need to know about the country’s rise and how it impacts the world.

Alibaba founder Jack Ma has called for “change” as a competitor’s stellar performance roils his e-commerce company.

On Wednesday, the billionaire responded to the recent rally in the stock of PDD (PDD), the group behind Chinese online shopping giant Pinduoduo and US-based retail upstart TEMU.

PDD reported blockbuster third-quarter earnings on Tuesday, smashing analysts’ expectations. Revenue surged 94% to 68.8 billion yuan (about $9.7 billion) compared with the same period last year, while operating profit surged 60% year-on-year to about 16.7 billion yuan (about $2.3 billion).

That sent the company’s stock up dramatically in New York, sending it 18% higher on Tuesday, 2% higher on Wednesday and 4% higher on Thursday.

As a result, PDD’s market capitalization has grown to $195.9 billion, surpassing Alibaba’s (BABA) $190.5 billion. According to data provider Refinitiv Eikon, this is the first time that PDD has overtaken its old rival.

Alibaba employees had Took notice. In a post on the company’s internal forum on Wednesday, an employee mentioned that PDD was closing the Hangzhou-based group, prompting Ma to join, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“Please give us more constructive comments and suggestions, especially innovative ideas. I believe everyone at Alibaba today is watching and listening,” he wrote in a comment, according to the source.

Ma congratulated PDD for its recent strong performance and said that “the era of AI e-commerce has just begun, and this is an opportunity and a challenge for everyone.”

“I am confident that Alibaba will change,” he wrote. “Everyone has been wonderful, but those who can improve for tomorrow and are willing to pay any cost and make sacrifices are respected. Alibaba people, get back to your mission and vision!”

Ma founded Alibaba in 1999. He stepped down as chairman of the company in 2019, about a year before it came into conflict with Chinese authorities for criticizing the country’s financial regulators and banks. Since then, the entrepreneur has kept a relatively low profile while remaining an Alibaba shareholder.

Alibaba shares have fallen 15% so far this year as it grapples with a sweeping restructuring, a leadership shuffle and concerns about fierce competition.

Meanwhile, PDD has enjoyed a bumper year. On Tuesday, Chairman and co-CEO Chen Lei attributed its results in part to the recovery of the Chinese economy, which he said on an analyst call the company “clearly felt.”

PDD, which was founded in 2015, has recently attracted international attention for the launch of Teemu, an affordable online superstore that has become extremely popular in markets such as the United States and Australia. Teemu sells everything from home goods to apparel and electronics.

