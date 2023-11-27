PCE, Powell will set the market tone, setup on EUR/USD, USD/JPY

US Dollar Outlook – EUR/USD and USD/JPY

The broader US dollar was flat on Monday, but volatility could increase in the coming trading sessions with several high-impact events on the calendar.

The weekend will focus on US PCE data, ISM manufacturing results and Powell’s public appearance

This article explores the technical outlook for EUR/USD and USD/JPY, analyzing price action dynamics and key levels to monitor in the coming days.

The US dollar, as measured by the DXY index, was largely flat on Monday, swinging between small gains and losses around the 103.45 mark. Despite this stability, we are likely to see increased volatility with high-impact events on the calendar later in the week, including the release of PCE data, ISM PMIs and Fed Chair Powell’s public speech.

The consensus among traders is that the FOMC has ended its tightening campaign after the last quarter-point hike in July, so the focus has shifted to the easing cycle that is likely to start in 2024. To increase confidence in a potential rate cut, incoming data needs to support by demonstrating a decline in price pressures and a slowdown in economic activity.

We will be able to better assess the economic outlook on Thursday when the BEA releases its latest report on personal income and outlays. In terms of expectations, October personal spending is projected to increase by 0.2% m/m, a significant deceleration from September’s 0.7% jump. Meanwhile, core PCE, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, appeared to be climbing 0.2% m/m, lifting the annual rate to 3.5% from 3.7% previously.

data coming to us

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

A day later, the Institute for Supply Management will unveil November manufacturing activity data. Consensus estimates call for factory output to rise marginally to 47.6 from 46.7 in the previous period. Despite this uptick, the goods-producing sector is expected to remain stuck in a bearish environment, characterized by any reading below the 50.0 threshold.

In the grand scheme of things, any data indicating softer inflationary forces and a slowdown in growth could put downward pressure on the US dollar, potentially prompting a dovish reassessment of interest rate projections. Conversely, higher than expected core PCE and economic activity could support the greenback by pushing up Treasury yields and pushing back expectations of a rate cut.

Last but not least, Friday featured a remarkable event at Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia, with a fiery speech from Fed Chair Powell. It is important for traders to focus on the central bank’s statements regarding its upcoming decisions, recognizing that any sign of hawkishness could fuel further gains in the US currency.

EUR/USD Forecast – Technical Analysis

EUR/USD is up about 3.5% this month, coming within striking distance of breaking the resistance at 1.0956, which matches the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the July/October bearish retracement. However, given the euro’s overbought condition, bulls may have difficulty decisively pushing prices above this barrier, a breakout could pave the way for a rally towards 1.1080, followed by 1.1275, a peak of 2023. will be.

In case of a downside reversal from current levels, EUR/USD could move towards an important level at 1.0840. The pair is likely to move lower in this area on a pullback, but a breakdown could open the door to a retest of the 200-day simple moving average, hovering slightly above the confluence support around 1.0760. On further weakness, the exchange rate could move towards its 50-day SMA near 1.0665.

EUR/USD Technical Chart

EUR/USD chart created using TradingView

change in longitude Shorts oi daily 3% 7% 6% weekly -16% 14% 7%

What does this mean for price action?

seek my guidance

USD/JPY Forecast – Technical Analysis

USD/JPY moved higher late last week after a clear selloff on Monday, but stalled at resistance near the 50-day simple moving average and at the time of writing the pair is trading below the 149.00 level, allowing a retracement. It has started. If losses extend in the coming sessions, initial support can be seen near 147.25. Below this area, the focus shifts to the 100-day SMA, followed by the 146.00 handle.

On the other hand, if USD/JPY resumes its gains, overhead resistance is located at 149.70. The upper clearance of this technical range could rekindle the bullish momentum, creating the right conditions for a rally towards 150.90. Further strength could encourage buyers to launch an attack on this year’s psychological high at $152.00.

USD/JPY Technical Chart

USD/JPY chart created using TradingView

