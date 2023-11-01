A smartphone with the Intel logo displayed is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken March 6, 2023. Reuters/Dado Ruvik/Illustration/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 1 (Reuters) – Earnings from Intel (INTC.O) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD.O) offered further evidence that a recovery is accelerating in the personal computer market, an industry that has Good sign for someone who was struggling with this. Abundance of supply after the pandemic.

Executives from both companies talked about the stagnating PC market on earnings calls this week and said they expect the integration of artificial intelligence to boost growth.

“The advent of AI PCs represents a turning point in the PC industry,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger. AMD boss Lisa Su said she expects “some growth in 2024 as we’re thinking about the AI ​​PC cycle and some (Microsoft) Windows refresh cycles”.

AI-enabled PCs refer to machines that come with advanced chips that are capable of running large-language models and apps powered by technology directly on the device instead of in the cloud.

In the September quarter, AMD’s PC-focused business posted its strongest growth in two years. The revenue decline at Intel’s PC unit was the slowest in eight quarters.

“The PC market saw a significant increase in demand due to all kinds of impacts of the pandemic (such as remote work),” said Justin Sumner, senior portfolio manager at Voya Investment Management, an investor in both AMD and Intel.

“We are finally starting to see a decrease in this trend. This should lead to a general inventory refresh and market improvement.”

PC makers are trying to clear their inventory as they expect a surge in demand during the holiday season and ahead of an expected Windows update next year from Microsoft (MSFT.O).

Data from research firms like Canalys have boosted those expectations. After a slow decline in industry-wide PC shipments in the third quarter, Canalys said it expects market growth to return during the highly anticipated holiday season.

He expects AI-enabled PC adoption to accelerate from 2025 onwards and account for about 60% of all PCs shipped in 2027.

Still, some investors see the lack of AI apps as a potential barrier to their adoption. Microsoft is so far the only major company to offer such with its GenAI-powered Copilot software, which became available to its Microsoft 365 enterprise customers on Wednesday.

“It’s still not clear to us that there is a “killer app” that will fuel this upgrade cycle,” said Dave Egan, senior research analyst at Columbia Threadneedle, an investor in both AMD and Intel.

