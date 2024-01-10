PC industry grew for the first time in 2 years in Q4, but full-year shipments fell to the lowest level in 17 years

The PC industry is finally turning the corner after reporting its worst sales in 17 years in 2023. PC shipments increased for the first time in eight consecutive quarters in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to preliminary results from Gartner.

For the quarter, the industry shipped a total of 63.3 million units, an increase of only 0.3% compared to the same period last year. Overall, the industry moved 241.8 million PCs, a 14.8% decline overall, and shipments fell below 250 million units for the first time since 2006, Gartner said.

“The PC market has reached the bottom of its decline after a significant adjustment,” Gartner analyst Mikako Kitagawa wrote in a release. “Inventories were normalized in the fourth quarter of 2023, which was an issue troubling the industry for two years. This subtle increase suggests that demand and supply are finally balanced.

But Kitagawa warned that the balance could be short-lived as economic and geopolitical instability could derail the PC market’s return to growth. While the PC market boomed in the fourth quarter, the global market is still full of weakness. China in particular has proven very slow to recover.

Overall, Gartner said Greater China dragged down the Asia Pacific region’s results, seeing shipments decline by up to 8%. The EMEA region saw the biggest jump in growth, with shipments increasing by 8.7%. North America shipments also increased.

The change, though minor, comes at a critical time for the PC industry, as Microsoft, chip makers and PC makers are pushing the concept of AI PCs as the next major growth opportunity for laptops and desktop PCs.

An AI PC is broadly defined as a PC that is equipped with some type of neural processor that is capable of running AI programs natively. Nvidia (NVDA) also says that PCs running its graphics chips and cards are AI PCs, because AI programs run better on that kind of hardware.

Microsoft (MSFT) is particularly keen to add AI capabilities to consumer devices, with the launch of its AI-powered Windows CoPilot on Windows systems and the inclusion of the CoPilot key on Windows laptop and desktop keyboards.

Industry watchers broadly expect 2024 to be a rebound period of sorts for the PC industry as laptops and desktops purchased at the start of the pandemic in 2020 begin to outlive their usefulness to consumers and businesses. As the world started shutting down, millions of people started buying PCs to be able to work and play during the lockdown.

As a result, PC sales declined drastically as consumers and businesses had no reason to upgrade in the intervening years. But as those systems begin to age, demand begins to increase again.

This will help many companies including chip makers, memory makers and other component builders apart from PC makers. Intel (INTC), AMD (AMD), and Nvidia should get a boost as consumers reach for new laptops and desktops, as should Microsoft, which makes billions on the sale of Windows licenses to its OEM partners.

