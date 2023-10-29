PC CPUs are becoming more interesting, and competition is coming

why it matters: Five years ago there were only two companies making CPUs, today there are a dozen. Most of the new entrants went into the large, profitable data center market, but now competitors are flocking to the PC. Nvidia and AMD are reportedly preparing Arm-based CPUs for PCs. With Microsoft opening up the market for Arm laptop CPUs, this is bad news for Qualcomm today, and potentially bad news for Intel in the long run.

As much as Intel has struggled in the data center over the last five years, they have managed to maintain share in PCs. These products don’t offer as rich margins as data center CPUs, but they command significant volumes and go a long way to keeping Intel’s fabs in use, and thus viable.

Guest author Jonathan Goldberg is the founder of D2D Advisory, a multi-functional consulting firm. Jonathan has developed growth strategies and alliances for companies in the mobile, networking, gaming and software industries.

Intel has maintained its PC share largely due to two factors: the Intel brand and “channel control.” Consumers don’t care about semiconductor production processes or instruction set architecture, or even know much about it, but they know the Intel brand, which is the result of the company’s multi-decade advertising spending.

Choosing a PC CPU, for most consumers, is a maze of impenetrable specifications, and so even if the latest AMD CPU was better on paper than a competing Intel CPU, Intel might still win. Secondly, consumers aren’t buying from Intel, they’re buying from one of the PC brands – HP, Dell, Asus, Lenovo, etc. Those companies are strongly tied to Intel, in no small part due to the marketing payments they receive from Intel. Which accounts for the bulk of their PC profitability. Those companies are reluctant to move too far away from Intel for fear of losing those subsidies.

In fact, the only company to enter the PC CPU market in recent years is Qualcomm. Qualcomm has been working for nearly a decade to increase market share with its Arm-based CPUs. It took a lot of work, porting Windows to Arm was never easy, and relations between Qualcomm and Microsoft have been strained as a result. That said, Qualcomm seems to have quite a few competitive CPUs now.

We’ve written a bit about Qualcomm’s efforts here, and the summary is that it’s unlikely Qualcomm will be able to win meaningful share in this market any time soon, unless on-device AI support soon becomes very important to consumers. Go. It seems impossible, but it looks like Qualcomm has the best laptop-grade AI core (aka, NPU) on the market right now.

Qualcomm has faced harsh criticism for its long investment in PCs, at least not from us. However, one of the major selling points that worked in Qualcomm’s favor was the exclusive nature of its relationship with Microsoft. All these years, Qualcomm was the only company Microsoft worked with to port Windows to Arm. That’s why the Reuters story about Nvidia and AMD Arm CPUs is so important.

Microsoft has gone further and will support CPUs from other vendors for Windows, ending Qualcomm’s exclusivity. Crucially, both new entrants have deeper Windows roots than Qualcomm. Qualcomm has clearly struggled to get the software ecosystem up and running around Arm-Windows, and we doubt it will be much easier for new entrants, in part because of the work Qualcomm has already done. . We have to think that Qualcomm will now reconsider its efforts in PCs. A small part of the market that is not growing, but which has suddenly become more competitive – this is not the kind of market where Qualcomm excels.

And what will we gain from the efforts of Nvidia and AMD? AMD’s entrance clearly confuses us. They already have a good market share in PC laptops, but decent in the sense that despite years of work and Intel’s many failures they have always been #2 away from Intel. We have to imagine they did this as a goodwill effort to their longtime partner Microsoft (something Qualcomm needs to learn from).

Is AMD really going to spend serious marketing dollars to win share here, when there’s a good chance they’ll just cannibalize their share? What will the average consumer do when they compare an AMD x86 laptop to an AMD Arm laptop? They will be confused as to what is which, and will likely move towards the Intel brand they know.

Nvidia, on the other hand, at least has a credible case. They already have a strong consumer brand, admittedly focused on gaming, but that makes a lot of sense. They also have the advantage of being beholden to Microsoft, a big customer and partner, and have no competing products to cannibalize. We can also make the case that they will invest in marketing here as Nvidia CPU/GPU combination laptops could be a real product category. We know a lot of gamers who would probably rush to pick one up.

All of this brings us to the real topic of this article – Apple. We’re constantly amazed that in so much discussion of PC CPUs, SEM vendors avoid mentioning Apple – a huge blind spot. We’ve even heard Intel executives claim that “we don’t compete with Apple.”

Apple has steadily declined in PC market share, and most critically in PC profitability share. The average Windows PC sells for at least $500 less than the lowest-priced Mac. Apple consumes the bulk of personal computing profitability, just as they do in mobile phones. We haven’t crunched the data recently, but we’re pretty sure Apple Silicon’s transition to M1 CPUs has widened the gap. This problem is so big for other laptop manufacturers that it’s almost easy not to think about it.

Microsoft is keenly aware of this issue, and although their fortunes do not depend much on the PC market, it is still a large, important market for them, both in terms of profitability and broader strategy. They need an answer to the lack of PC profitability and it seems they have included CPUs as a key element in their strategy. There is some logic to this, M-powered MacBooks are renowned for being more energy efficient than Windows laptops. However, we know many people in the Windows supply chain who find Arm CPUs attractive – we could compete better with Apple if we had Arm CPUs. We think this misses the mark badly. Apple is successful because it can tie its software to its silicon so tightly – there is no difference in the Arm part.

Whatever the case, the new Windows may inject some life into the CPU market. Arm-based chips were largely successful in mobile due to competition from multiple semiconductor vendors. Arm makes a big deal about its mobile ecosystem (for example, in its IPO prospectus), all of the competing companies innovate and advance rapidly.

This may also apply to laptops, especially if Nvidia and AMD are involved for the first time. By allowing deeper segmentation in a healthy Arm-Windows CPU ecosystem, Windows laptops have the potential to spark a new round of innovation. Nvidia may take the high-end with expensive gaming laptops, AMD and Qualcomm may find their niche, someone will take a low-cost approach and Google will give Chromebooks a run for their money.

It’s too early to say whether this will actually happen or not, but the possibility now exists. For now, we think Intel is largely safe, especially as it starts bringing better products to the market with its improved manufacturing. However, in the long term, if we start to see healthy competition from Arm CPU makers, Intel may face a real challenge.

