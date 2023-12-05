PBOC can boost real estate

A pedestrian walks past the headquarters of the PBOC in Beijing. [JIANG QIMING/CHINA NEWS SERVICE]

PSL could offer funding for shantytowns, housing projects, experts say

Pledge supplement loans, or PSLs, are likely to be used to increase funding for affordable housing and shantytown redevelopment projects in China as the country’s policymakers step up support for the economy and stabilize the troubled real estate market, experts said. Trying to do.

The PSL policy is a monetary policy tool to provide low cost and long-term funding to banks.

The People’s Bank of China, the country’s central bank, wants to support the real economy by further lowering interest rate levels, making better use of outstanding loans to facilitate economic restructuring and reducing the debt stress of local governments, experts said. Could.

He made the comments on Monday after PBOC Governor Pan Gongsheng told Xinhua news agency in a weekend interview that the central bank would provide medium to long-term low-cost funding support to “three major projects” including affordable housing.

The “three major projects” refer to the development of affordable housing projects, redevelopment of slums, and construction of recreational facilities that can be easily converted into emergency structures (such as temporary hospitals during pandemics).

The tone-setting Central Financial Action Conference in late October had urged quick action on “three key projects” to create a new growth model for the debt-ridden real estate sector.

In a Xinhua interview, Pan said the PBOC will also improve the policy system of rental housing finance and work with other authorities and local governments to facilitate the stable and healthy development of the real estate market.

In an article published by the People’s Daily on Monday, Pan reiterated the central bank’s intention to provide low-cost funding to “three major projects” while preventing real estate market risks from spreading to other sectors.

Experts said Pan’s comments indicate that the PSL will soon be used to support affordable housing and shantytown redevelopment projects.

“Given that the PSL has done a good job in promoting credit expansion in specific areas, it is necessary to use the tool to expand financing channels for the ‘three major projects’,” said a senior official of the Postal Savings Bank of China. Researcher Lu Feipeng said.

Lu said the PBOC could provide low-cost, long-term funding through the PSL to policy banks so that the latter could use the funding to lend to affordable housing and other projects.

The size of PSL funding could reach 500 billion yuan ($70.06 billion) to 1 trillion yuan, he said, citing his preliminary estimates.

Created in 2014, the PSL was initially used to finance shantytown redevelopment, with policy banks placing bonds and crediting asset mortgages with the PBOC for long-term financing. The PBOC invested 630 billion yuan through PSLs in the fourth quarter of last year to support infrastructure investment, according to UBS estimates.

In a Xinhua interview, Pan said the central bank will also focus more on cross-cyclical and countercyclical adjustment and maintain reasonable credit and social financing growth.

Emphasizing the need to maintain monetary policy prudent and properly manage the overall money supply, Pan said the PBOC will encourage financial institutions to mobilize financial resources that may currently be inefficiently deployed. .

Wang Jian, an analyst at Guosen Securities, said the outstanding loan mobilization could mean commercial banks may stop renewing some mature loans and instead use credit quotas to lend to new customers – A process that will allocate more financial resources to areas such as higher. Technical manufacturing and service sectors.

Pan said the PBOC will increase support for key national strategies, key sectors and weak links. “The financing costs to the real economy will be reduced while maintaining overall stable levels.”

Pan further said reform efforts will be deepened to further reduce lending costs for businesses and households, as the weighted average interest rate on new corporate loans fell to 3.82 percent in September, the lowest in history. .

Pan said while China’s financial risks are generally controllable, the PBOC will work to reduce the risks of outstanding local government debt, tightly control new debt and provide emergency liquidity to areas with heavy debt burdens.

