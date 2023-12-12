In a recent speech at the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) summit in Delhi, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma stressed the need for Indian entrepreneurs to tailor artificial intelligence (AI) services to meet the unique needs of the country. Emphasized on. Unlike social networks and search engines, which may adopt Western solutions, Sharma argues that AI services require the use of civic or historical data points specific to India.

Sharma believes that AI has the potential to revolutionize various sectors in India such as education, healthcare and agriculture. By leveraging AI, the country can overcome the shortage of quality services and professionals in these sectors. Sharma highlights the importance of creating a supply chain that is unique to each sector, especially in the agriculture sector, where farmers are the least data-integrated. AI can help bridge the gap in land ecology knowledge and address demand-supply imbalances.

Furthermore, Sharma advocates the adoption of AI in education. Many students in India do not have access to tools that can make them globally relevant. He suggests the development of interactive AI-powered teachers that can provide personalized and interactive learning experiences.

The GPAI summit, to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to promote international collaboration on AI and address potential risks associated with its adoption. The Indian government is working on a consensus-based declaration on AI to mitigate risks and promote innovation.

As Chair of the new Council, India is dedicated to harnessing the benefits of AI for the welfare of its people and ensuring that countries in the Global South are not left behind. Prime Minister Modi has expressed his commitment to establish a regulatory framework that ensures safe and reliable AI.

Overall, Sharma’s speech underlined the importance of customizing AI solutions to meet India’s specific needs. By leveraging AI technology, the country can overcome challenges in various fields and improve the lives of its citizens.

Source: ticker.tv