India’s central bank has stepped in to curb growing stress in the growing market for unsecured consumer loans, hitting fintech lenders like Paytm that were relying on risky lending for growth.

The Reserve Bank of India had in November announced that lenders will have to increase the risk weight for personal loans, the minimum amount of capital they have in relation to the property, from 100 per cent to 125 per cent after data showed the share of delayed payments. was rising.

The measure is designed to curb rising consumer debt and delinquency by raising the cost of capital and slowing growth for companies that have made high-risk credit card or retail loans for thick margins in recent years. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das warned banks to avoid “all forms of exuberance” after the restrictions were imposed.

Since then, shares of Paytm, one of India’s largest fintech groups with a market capitalization of ₹384 billion ($4.6 billion), have fallen more than 30 percent, shortly after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway staked its stake in the company. Sold 2.5 percent stake. RBI order. Last week, SoftBank-backed Paytm announced that it would cut down on small loans of less than Rs 50,000.

Small fintech lenders face an uncertain future. Another group, Zestmoney, which offered unsecured personal loans and was struggling even before the RBI announcement, is being shut down, according to media reports and a person familiar with the matter. Zestmoney did not respond to a request for comment.

“There were too many players trying to lend in the Indian digital market,” warned Piyush Dalmia, a senior partner at McKinsey. He warned that regulation would force some companies to collapse. “As the more serious people focused too much on profitability, too much on risk, they will start to benefit.”

Unsecured loans to businesses have emerged as a major growth area in India, the world’s most populous country with 1.4 billion people, thanks to strong economic growth following the coronavirus pandemic. Sophisticated digital infrastructure and loose regulation has led to a boom in online lenders offering loans with interest rates starting in the low double digits.

Fintechs and non-bank financial lenders have emerged to meet the needs of millions of Indians joining the country’s credit-hungry middle class – many of whom have traditionally had limited access to the formal financial system – and looking to buy money from refrigerators. Want to buy everything from holidays to holidays.

Banks have also expanded in providing personal loans. According to Fitch Ratings, unsecured credit card loans from banks rose nearly 30 percent year-on-year between April and September, while overall loan growth was 20 percent.

According to Siddharth Goyal, director at Fitch, this competition has forced lenders to move into riskier areas such as rural microfinance. “Everyone was trying to get on the bandwagon and trying to lend and lend and lend,” he said. “There was a lot of equity being chased because everyone thought that was the place to be.”

But early signs showed that credit quality among consumers was beginning to deteriorate, prompting the RBI to intervene. According to Marcellus Investment Managers in Mumbai, the rate of personal loans with a delay of at least one day, which has steadily increased in recent years, reached 10.4 per cent in July this year from 8.9 per cent in March 2019.

Bajaj Finance, one of India’s largest non-bank finance companies, said in October it had cut back on micro-lending amid signs that consumer borrowing was becoming “more imprudent.”

RBI rules will now require lenders to set aside a larger portion of capital for consumer and credit card loans, limiting the amount of money available for lending and increasing competition for loans.

“India is a credit-starved country, we are a consumption-driven country,” said Shailesh Dixit, co-founder of Growmore Finance, which provides business loans to companies and individuals. Lenders “will have to look at this more prudently.” , , The cost of capital will increase”.

Hardika Shah, founder of Kinara Capital, a non-bank financial company that provides unsecured business loans, said this is likely to increase costs across the industry.

“The impact of this could be a lack of liquidity as people are reconsidering,” he said. The RBI announcement “was an immediate hit. So obviously they must feel that the risk is too great to take such action so quickly.

Analysts said digital lenders, which often act as intermediaries between financial institutions and consumers, were particularly exposed. Companies like Paytm, one of India’s oldest fintech groups, have built a user base of millions of customers through the rapid growth of low-cost digital payments, but have struggled to monetize their platforms.

Paytm, which expanded into personal and business lending more than three years ago, announced last week that it will now prioritize high-value loans. The company said personal loans below Rs 50,000 have become “very, very negligible” at 5 per cent or less of its loan portfolio, compared to around 10 per cent earlier.

But Tej Shah, portfolio manager at Marcellus, warned that the RBI announcement and the slowdown in consumer lending will make it more difficult for many fintech companies.

“They have some customers but they don’t really have a business model or they don’t know how to make money from it,” he said, adding that banks are in the best position to raise more capital.

“The more sustainable model is clearly the banking model. They’ve been doing it for centuries, the way it should be done from a regulatory perspective. The banks will win.”

Source: www.ft.com