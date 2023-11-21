November 21, 2023
PayPal: This Is Probably the Best Time Ever to Buy (NASDAQ:PYPL)


jasondoey

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has seen some rapid ups and downs during its time on the stock market exchange. However, we believe the stock is trading at its cheapest ever price. Not only because of the price drop, but also due to the fact that PayPal has focused on cost efficiency. The stock price is trading at just 11.3x forward earnings, showing most of the downside value. Revenue and net income continue to grow, while the company is buying back shares. The new CEO has laid out a comprehensive plan for us to lead PayPal back to profitable growth.

Earnings Presentation 23Q3

Investor Update Q3 23

Investor Update Q3 23

Investor Update Q3 23

Source: seekingalpha.com

