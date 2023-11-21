PayPal: This Is Probably the Best Time Ever to Buy (NASDAQ:PYPL)

jasondoey

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) has seen some rapid ups and downs during its time on the stock market exchange. However, we believe the stock is trading at its cheapest ever price. Not only because of the price drop, but also due to the fact that PayPal has focused on cost efficiency. The stock price is trading at just 11.3x forward earnings, showing most of the downside value. Revenue and net income continue to grow, while the company is buying back shares. The new CEO has laid out a comprehensive plan for us to lead PayPal back to profitable growth.

Data by YCharts

flexible business

Despite PayPal’s fall from stock market darling in 2021 to one of the most disliked stocks in 2023, the company’s business performance does not reflect the same decline. Revenue grew high single digits 9% year-over-year on a constant FX basis and non-GAAP EPS increased 20% to $1.30. The year-over-year comparison of GAAP EPS is incomparable as Q3 2022 had a positive impact of $0.34. If we compare these figures to Q3 2021, when the stock price reached $300 per share, revenue increased from $6.18B to $7.4B (close to a 20% increase) and non-GAAP EPS from $1.11 to $1.30. (Increased to 17% increase). Positive changes in fundamentals compared to negative changes in stock price are what value investors like to see.

Earnings Presentation 23Q3

Total payments volume increased 13% FX neutral, primarily driven by the strong performance of Braintree, which grew 32% quarter-on-quarter. One fear among investors is the decline in active accounts. It is important to note that PayPal has reallocated spend and prioritized customer acquisition in Latin America and parts of Southeast Asia, along with removing active accounts. However, transactions per active account are growing at a steady pace, which is a clear positive.

Interim CFO, Gabriel Rabinovich, noted in the third quarter earnings call:

As a reminder, we said this would be a year where we would churn out lower-quality activities and, in which, total accounts would decline. Year after year, churn has been below our expectations. Customer growth is an important pillar of our growth agenda. We are an organization focused on serving our customers and improving our value proposition, and we are positioning ourselves to Back to growing our customer base,

Investor Update Q3 23

The second concern of investors is the decline in transaction margins. The decline is due to change in product mix. The branded or higher margin business is growing slower than expected, while the non-branded “braintree” or lower margin business is performing better than expected. Therefore, along with the increase in revenues, a decline in transaction margins was observed.

Investor Update Q3 23

While superficially free cash flow generation in the third quarter looked mediocre, it was bolstered by the sale of European buy-now-pay-later loans. Excluding the impact of sales, free cash flow was 26% of revenue and increased 21.5% year-over-year. Free cash flow increased by 47% compared to 2021. The free cash flow growth in the third quarter was one of the things that impressed me the most.

Investor Update Q3 23

Overall business is going well. There are definitely working points and PayPal’s new CEO, Alex Criss talks about it in the latest earnings call:

To give you some additional context, here are some of my initial comments. On our employees. Our people are compassionate, caring, dynamic, innovative and engaged. They care deeply about our customers and each other and are excited by our mission. My focus is to clearly define our mission, vision and purpose and to inspire this team to execute a clearly defined and sustainable strategy. We will do so Establishing and refocusing systems and processes to motivate the entire organization Behind our purpose and development results. In terms of our customers and innovation, I generally see our customers getting stuck in Three categories: consumers; small businesses; and large enterprises, When we look at our clients from this perspective, each segment has unique assets and many opportunities for growth. I’m encouraged by how much innovation our teams are delivering, but we have an opportunity to focus our teams on what matters most to these customers; And, B, package our innovation in a way that is clear and differentiates us in the marketplace.

The strategy going forward will be around focusing on three key areas, increasing synergy within the company with the assets PayPal currently has and using data effectively with the help of AI. I’m a big fan of what Alex showed us in the earnings call during his only one-month presence at the company. The next quarters will be critical to convincing investors that Alex is the right person to get PayPal back into growth mode.

Evaluation

Zooming in on the valuation aspect, we can see that PayPal is trading at its cheapest ever. The price-to-earnings ratio is 16.8x and the forward price-to-earnings ratio is 11.3x.

Data by YCharts

Additionally, price-to-sales ratio, price-to-book value and price-to-free cash flow ratio are also at all-time lows. Don’t forget that PayPal’s free cash flow must be adjusted to exclude the sale of BNPL loans. If we do the calculations ourselves, price-to-free cash flow is $60.958B/$5.2B or 11.7x, which is extremely cheap and below the all-time low of 13.41x.

Data by YCharts

Surprisingly, when the company is compared to peers, PayPal is by far the most heavily discounted business. If we use free cash flow excluding sales of BNPL loans, the valuation gap widens even further. Adjusted EV-to-free cash flow is $60.060B/$5.200B or 11.5x. The price of peers is 2-4 times more expensive. The free cash flow yield of 8.5% is more attractive than ever to investors.

Data by YCharts

Strong balance sheet and large buybacks

PayPal balance sheet is quite strong considering the fact that their total current assets are equal to their total liabilities. Moreover, long term loans can be repaid within two years with free cash flow generation if required.

After a sharp decline in share price, PayPal has focused on buying back shares through a buyback program, as management feels the company is trading under its intrinsic value. This has been made possible by the high free cash flow (26% of revenue) generated by the business. PayPal bought back $5.4 billion of shares over the past 12 months, demonstrating its commitment to shareholders. However, stock-based compensation is ruining one part of the party. Over the past 12 months, stock-based compensation has consumed $1.46 billion of shares bought back, reducing the impact of the buyback initiative. As the business grows, I would like this number to remain stable, as the current percentage of SBC is not healthy.

Data by YCharts

take away

PayPal transformed from an expensive growth company to a value play company with moderate growth. The first signs of the new CEO are promising and his straightforward approach will play a vital role in transforming the business for the better. The decline in transaction margins is slowing and may reach a tipping point in the coming quarters with the decline in active accounts. While PayPal’s cost base remains high, Alex plans to make the company more flexible, more efficient, and bring more innovation and impact to customers.

PayPal is a cash flow machine and Venmo has become a verb. Even if Alex’s efforts are not successful, the stock should see limited downside from here due to the large share buyback and discounted valuation.

I rate PayPal a “Strong Buy” at today’s prices. I am confident that the new CEO will perform well given his passion and drive to create value. The stock price is currently stable as investors wait to see more from Alex. Once progress is seen in the next quarters, we will start seeing positive momentum in the stock and it may be possible that large investors buy shares.

