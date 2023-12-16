PayPal (PYPL) finished at $61.23 in the latest trading session, representing a -1.03% adjustment from its last day’s close. The change reduced the S&P 500’s daily loss by 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow rose 0.15% and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.

Shares of the technology platform and digital payments company have gained 8.89% over the past month, outperforming the Computer & Technology sector’s gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500’s gain of 5.21%.

Investors will be keenly watching PayPal’s performance in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect PayPal to report earnings of $1.36 per share. This would represent an increase of 9.68% year-on-year. Additionally, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting revenue of $7.88 billion, which represents an increase of 6.75% from the same quarter last year.

As for the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is projecting earnings of $4.98 per share and revenue of $29.6 billion, indicating changes of +20.58% and +7.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any recent changes to analyst estimates for PayPal. Such recent revisions usually reflect a changing scenario of near-term business trends. As a result, upward revisions to estimates reflect analysts’ positivity towards the company’s business operations and ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and provides a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a commendable track record of outperformance, independently audited, with #1 stocks averaging +25% since 1988. Contributing annual returns. Over the past 30 days, our consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% higher. PayPal currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also pay attention to PayPal’s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 12.43. This represents a discount relative to the industry’s average Forward P/E of 40.21.

Meanwhile, PYPL’s PEG ratio is currently 0.77. The PEG ratio resembles the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company’s expected earnings growth trajectory. As of yesterday’s close, PYPL’s industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.8.

The Internet – software industry is part of the computer and technology sector. This industry, currently with a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, finds itself in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

