PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a company most people have heard of. It was acquired by eBay Inc. in 2015. (EBAY), and the stock price was up 790% as of July 2021, but is now down 80% from its all-time high. There are some important reasons for this which I’ll address, but I also believe the stock is one of the biggest value opportunities in the market right now.

The GF Score currently puts the company at 97 out of 100, which is nothing short of exceptional. However, I’m also interested in looking at the operational details to uncover some hidden anomalies in the stock, potentially overlooked flaws, and upcoming competitive conflicts.

PayPal is a huge value opportunity with growth risks

Due to fall in share price

One of the major factors contributing to the decline in the company’s share price is eBay’s change to its payment system in June 2021. This has significantly reduced the number of people paying using PayPal on eBay. In 2021, Benzinga reported that PayPal’s revenue coming from eBay was only 4%, after falling 45% in one quarter. However, PayPal’s payment volume grew from $1.25 trillion in 2021 to $1.36 trillion in 2022, showing continued resilience and growth in the face of eBay’s transition.

CNBC’s Jooheon Lee observes that the online payments provider is thriving during the pandemic. He said the company’s revenue is expected to grow from $17.8 billion in 2019 to more than $25 billion in 2021. At one point during the pandemic, e-commerce sales accounted for 16.4% of all retail sales in the US, but have remained below 15% for some time. Two years. As life returned to normal, stocks began to decline.

Additionally, greater competition from companies like Block (NYSE:SQ), Stripe, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Pay, and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Pay has thwarted the areas where PayPal dominates. Used to be. It’s challenging to accurately figure out PayPal’s market share, especially in an ever-evolving industry that focuses on multiple revenue sources that I don’t think fall neatly under one umbrella: the payments management market. Yet according to 6Sense, PayPal has the largest share of this market with 40.43% compared to Stripe’s 36.99%.

However, Apple Pay, for example, does not appear in its peer comparison group despite Apple Insider reporting transaction volume of $6 trillion annually for the service. PayPal’s annual transaction volume in 2023 is approximately $1.49 trillion, calculated using actual first, second and third quarter 2023 data. To do this, I obtained transaction volume data of $355 billion from the first quarter, $377 billion from the second quarter, and $388 billion from the third quarter, took an average and multiplied it by four because fourth quarter earnings have not yet been released. Has not been reported. These basic data were obtained from Insider Intelligence, DemandSage and GuruFocus. Thus, Apple Pay clearly dominates PayPal in this regard.

Going forward, PayPal will struggle to remain resilient against such intense competition. As new technologies become dominant, it is becoming increasingly difficult for some older companies to stay current. This may be a slow growth chapter for PayPal, yet the investment still looks attractive.

Further operating strategies

Of the most effective operational strategies adopted by PayPal, its Buy Now, Pay Later initiative, which it launched in August 2020, is the most credible to me. The only issue is that Apple Pay and Stripe also have such services now. Apple plans to launch its own Apple Pay later in spring 2023. Stripe partners with third-party BNPL providers, including Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM), Klarna, and Afterpay.

I think one reason PayPal is struggling to keep up is that power-dominant hardware providers now have to dictate consumers’ tastes based on ease of use. For example, Apple Pay has such a straightforward application on people’s phones that it seems almost foolish to remove PayPal from most personal transactions. I have found PayPal to be most useful for online money transfers; Perhaps this is a key area that can be used to remain competitive and grow a share of the payments business.

Let’s take a look at how PayPal plans to use artificial intelligence. It seems like every technology company in the world is planning to become AI integrated right now. I think there’s a good reason for this; Companies that don’t do so will be left behind and unable to keep up with the efficient and more attractive products of AI-integrated companies. PayPal is already using AI for fraud detection and machine learning models to improve payment processing, data management and corrections, increased security and, most interesting to me, authorization rates of legitimate transactions.

From my research, there are three main areas where PayPal will compete in the payments industry on AI integration. These are:

Fraud detection using AI to analyze datasets and detect fraudulent activities in real-time. Regulatory compliance, ensuring compliance with financial rules by using AI to review customer data and monitor transactions. Customer service AI is helpful in processing payments and answering questions, allowing humans to focus on more sophisticated tasks.

Take a deeper look at the risks

Although the risks I’ve presented so far relate to future operations, not immediate revenue growth concerns, it’s worth considering how this might play out to get a deeper perspective on future earnings.

GuruFocus currently gives the company a growth rank of 10 out of 10. Evidence shows that a high score is warranted, including a 10-year average annual revenue growth rate of 17.90% and a one-year growth rate of 12%. On an even stronger note, the 10-year average annual revenue growth rate for earnings per share without non-recurring items was 15.5% and, on a year-over-year basis, that’s a whopping 47.10% growth.

Although this shows continued resilience in the face of some of the operational challenges I’ve highlighted, I’m not sure the company can sustain such intense growth forever. Although the removal of PayPal’s direct partnership with eBay was a major blow to the company, its strategies to remain relevant are working. Still, could this be an era of slow growth for PayPal? Or will it miraculously innovate to become a cutting-edge, future-oriented and AI-centric electronic payments provider? Perhaps, but let’s look at the evidence.

The company is aggressively entering the world of cryptocurrencies, introducing measures like checkout with crypto, allowing users to buy and sell crypto through their PayPal account, and a company-owned mobile payment service. Crypto utilities are being integrated into Venmo. This strategy is smart, and one way it can remain one of the most important payments services in the world is to complete a more comprehensive, more fully integrated payments system that supports all types of currencies and easier exchanges. Adjusts.

However, it is worth noting that over the past few days, it has been widely reported that Amazon (AMZN) will no longer accept Venmo as of January 10, 2024. This would significantly impact Venmo’s revenue and transaction volume and hurt PayPal’s stock. ,

Yet the biggest risk for PayPal remains increased competition. Becoming the “everything to do with money app” is no small task, and several key players, including Elon Musk, who started out as one of the founders of PayPal, want to achieve it. So, I’m wondering which company’s leadership has the direction and determination to make this happen. Arguably, with PayPal’s old guard moving on to their own respective platforms and enterprises, the innovation needed to pull this off may be gone.

However, I don’t think that’s the case. Instead, I believe the company will have to out-compete its competitors and innovate rapidly toward an evolving goal to remain relevant. If that happens, it could avoid the worst-case scenario of being phased out as an early e-payments provider in the coming decades, which has since been dominated by more revolutionary ventures. I believe this will be the deciding factor contributing to a decline or continued growth in PayPal’s future revenues and earnings.

closing of thoughts

To reiterate, PayPal is a significant value opportunity currently. It will need to work to remain competitive and keep its revenue growth rate up, and this is the most significant risk to the company moving forward.

Still, with a fairly low price, a forward price-earnings ratio of 10 and a fantastic discounted cash flow analysis, one has to wonder why not buy the shares. I know I definitely am. This is as true a value investment as they seem; The only question is whether it can double as a growth stock in the future. Either way, it’s a sensible capital allocation while I see operations moving forward.

