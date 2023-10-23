Wedgwood Partners, an investment management company, released its “Wedgwood Partners Large Cap Focused Growth Fund” Third Quarter 2023 Investor Letter. A copy of it can be downloaded from here. In the third quarter, the Wedgewood Composite’s net return was -2.4%, compared to -3.3% for the Standard & Poor’s, -3.1% for the Russell 1000 Growth Index, and -3.2% for the Russell 1000 Value Index for the same period. Also, you can check the top 5 holdings of the fund to know its best picks in 2023.

Wedgwood Partners said PayPal Holdings, Inc. in a third quarter 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:PYPL). Headquartered in San Jose, California, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is a technology platform that enables digital payments. On October 20, 2023, PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) stock closed at $53.39 per share. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) had a one-month return of -7.76%, and its shares lost 36.40% of their value over the past 52 weeks. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) has a market capitalization of $58.624 billion.

Wedgwood Partners said PayPal Holdings, Inc. in its Q3 2023 investor letter. (NASDAQ:PYPL) made the following comments:

“PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) had a disappointing performance during the quarter. Total payment volume grew +11% while revenue grew +8% – both FX-neutral. Adjusted operating income increased by +20%. The sales trend of the e-commerce industry has normalized back to the pre-pandemic growth trend, with high-margin branded payments keeping pace with the industry. Despite this, investors remain concerned that PayPal’s rapidly growing private-label payment solutions will reduce the company’s returns. However, payments is a very scalable business, and the company will be able to manage both private label and branded for attractive returns and double-digit growth. While multiples in the payments industry have narrowed considerably, especially after the multi-year process of being added to the Index @ the financial sector, PayPal’s businesses are quite different from traditional spread-based businesses; “In addition to having very compelling growth drivers, PayPal’s market multiple should return to its high, historical average well below.”

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) ranks 13th on our list of the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. According to our database, 86 hedge fund portfolios held PayPal Holdings, Inc. at the end of the second quarter. (NASDAQ:PYPL), up from 103 in the previous quarter.

We covered PayPal Holdings, Inc. in another article. (NASDAQ:PYPL) and shared Manol Capital Management’s views on the company. Also, please visit our Hedge Fund Investor Letters Q3 2023 page for more investor letters from hedge funds and other major investors.

