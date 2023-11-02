PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Q3 2023 Earnings: 8% Revenue Growth and 20% Non-GAAP EPS Growth

PayPal’s total payment volume (TPV) increased 15% to $387.7 billion

Net revenue $7.4 billion, up 8%

GAAP EPS of $0.93, down from $1.15 in Q3’22; Non-GAAP EPS of $1.30, up 20% from $1.08 in Q3’22

Operating cash flow of $1.3 billion and free cash flow of $1.1 billion

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) released its Q3 2023 earnings report on November 1, 2023. The company reported a solid performance, performing well on both revenue and EPS. Total payment volume (TPV) was $387.7 billion, growing 15% on an FX-neutral (FXN) basis and 13% on an FX-neutral basis. Net revenue was $7.4 billion, growing 8% and 9% FXN. GAAP operating income was $1.2 billion, increasing 4%; Non-GAAP operating income was $1.6 billion, an increase of 8%. GAAP EPS was $0.93 compared to $1.15 in Q3’22; Non-GAAP EPS was $1.30 compared to $1.08 in Q3’22, increasing 20%. Operating cash flow was $1.3 billion and free cash flow was $1.1 billion.

Financial Highlights

PayPal’s Q3 2023 results showed solid performance with net revenue growth of 8% and 9% FXN growth. GAAP operating income increased 4% to $1.2 billion, while non-GAAP operating income increased 8% to $1.6 billion. GAAP EPS was $0.93, compared to $1.15 in Q3’22, while non-GAAP EPS was $1.30, compared to $1.08 in Q3’22, representing an increase of 20%.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, PayPal’s cash, cash equivalents and investments totaled $15.4 billion. The company’s debt totaled $10.6 billion. In Q3’23, PayPal repurchased approximately 23 million shares of common stock, returning $1.4 billion to stockholders.

cash flow

In Q3’23, PayPal generated $1.3 billion of cash flow from operations and $1.1 billion of free cash flow. Cash flow from operations and free cash flow include a negative impact of $0.8 billion from European buy now, pay later (BNPL) loans, which originated as held for sale (HFS) in the quarter.

financial guidance

For Q4’23, PayPal expects net revenue to grow ~6%-7% on a spot basis and ~7%-8% FXN. GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to be ~$1.20, compared to $0.81 in the prior year period, and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share are expected to increase ~10% to $1.36, compared to $1.24 in the prior year period.

See the full 8-K earnings release (here) from PayPal Holdings Inc. for more details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Source: finance.yahoo.com