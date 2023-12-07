PayPal appoints Suzanne Carrere as President of Global Markets

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced the appointment of Suzanne Carrere as President of Global Markets, effective January 1, 2024. Ultimate accountability for leading growth strategies across PayPal’s local businesses and markets around the world, where the company works to ensure seamless execution and drive profitable growth. This includes overseeing the global sales and distribution of PayPal’s products and services, helping to advance PayPal’s position as the leading digital payments partner for businesses and consumers around the world.

“Suzanne is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience leading global payments and technology platforms and businesses at Fortune 100 companies around the world,” said Alex Criss, Chairman and CEO of PayPal. “Throughout his 30-year career, he has led successful change, sales and customer initiatives with a proven track record of fostering a more inclusive culture in the workplace, maximizing value for customers and driving growth “I’m thrilled to welcome Suzanne to the PayPal team.”

Carrere will join PayPal from Fiserv where she currently leads Global Business Solutions, the company’s merchant-focused offering. Carrere previously served as Chief Growth Officer of Fiserv and led strategy and business development to drive customer value and accelerate growth across the enterprise. Prior to Fiserv, he held executive leadership roles in global merchant sales and acquisitions at Visa from 2016 to 2021, including growing Visa’s value-added services with new customer segments, as well as leading small business recovery efforts during the pandemic. Was. Carrere held leadership positions at American Express from 1988 to 2016, including heading its US National Merchant Business and Global Network Business. He earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Tufts University and an MBA from Columbia University Business School. Carrere serves on the board of directors of 3M and the board of trustees of the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre.

“I have dedicated my career to bringing innovation to the payments industry and have long been inspired by PayPal,” said Carrere. “I am delighted to join PayPal to serve this iconic brand and fulfill its mission of empowering consumers and businesses to reach their full potential.”

Peggy Alford, who currently serves as PayPal’s Executive Vice President, Global Sales and Merchant Services, will transition from her current role at the end of the year and leave PayPal in January. Alford has worked at PayPal for more than 11 years and during that time has made meaningful contributions through a number of senior leadership roles across the business.

