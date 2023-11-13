Payments app Zelle starts refunds for fraudulent scams after pressure from Washington

Nov 13 (Reuters) – Banks on payments app Zelle have started returning funds to victims of fraudulent scams in a major policy change to address consumer protection concerns raised by US lawmakers and the federal consumer watchdog.

2,100 financial firms on Zelle, a peer-to-peer network owned by seven banks including JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N) and Bank of America (BAC.N), began blocking transfers starting June 30 for customers who were duped into sending money. Started to reverse. Early Warning Services (EWS), the banks’ company that owns Zelle, said the scammers claim to be from a government agency, bank or an existing service provider.

“This is well above existing legal and regulatory requirements,” Ben Chance, chief fraud risk officer at EWS, told Reuters.

Federal rules require banks to reimburse banks for payments made without customers’ permission, such as by hackers, but not when customers make the transfers themselves.

While Zelle revealed on August 30 that it had introduced a new reimbursement benefit for “specific types of scams,” it has not previously provided details on its new fraudulent scam refund policy because of concerns that doing so would lead to criminals being scammed. Scams may be encouraged to make claims, a spokeswoman said.

The new policy marks a major change from last year when bankers, including JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, worried about growing scams, told lawmakers it was unfair to require banks to refund transfers that were approved by customers. Was deceived.

Following its launch in 2017, Zelle became one of the largest US peer-to-peer payments networks by total payments. A New York Times report in March 2022 revealed that scams were thriving on Zelle, drawing the attention of lawmakers who often criticize big banks, including Senator Elizabeth Warren.

He and other lawmakers launched an investigation, which estimated that Zelle users lost $440 million to all types of fraud in 2021 alone. During a Senate hearing last year, Warren told Dimon and other bank CEOs that they had created a “perfect weapon” for criminals but were not standing up to their customers. According to EWS, more than 100 million people, all with US bank accounts, have access to Zelle.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, impersonator fraud was the most reported scam across all payment methods in the US in 2022, with losses amounting to $2.6 billion.

Banks worry that covering the costs of authorized transactions will encourage more fraud and potentially cost them billions of dollars. Instead of requiring lenders to reimburse customers, Chance said, EWS implemented a mechanism that allows banks to withdraw funds from a recipient’s account and return them to the sender.

Lenders on Zelle are also now required to implement a tool that flags transfers with risky characteristics, Chance said, such as payments to an account that has never transacted on the Zelle network. He said Zelle has seen “a step-by-step reduction” in fraud and scam rates this year, but declined to provide details.

He said, “We have had a strong set of controls in place since the launch of the network, and as part of our journey we have continued to evolve those controls… to keep pace with what we are seeing in the market.” to keep.”

Chance said EWS is in conversation with policymakers on the need for a “holistic approach” to combating scams, including advocating for more dedicated law enforcement resources.

Under pressure from Warren and other lawmakers, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) considered forcing lenders to reimburse scammers, but Zelle’s changes have so far satisfied the agency, a person familiar with the matter said. Said.

A CFPB spokesperson declined to comment on Zelle or potential rule changes, but said the agency is working to protect customers “including ensuring that financial institutions meet their investigative and error-resolution obligations.” are doing.”

JPMorgan, Bank of America and Zelle’s five other owner banks declined to comment.

In a statement to Reuters, Warren said, “Changes to Zelle’s platform are long overdue. The CFPB stands with consumers, and I urge the agency to put pressure on Zelle to protect consumers from bad actors Keep.”

market pressure

Zelle has long argued that its fraud and scam rates are low.

According to the network, it processed $629 billion worth of payments in 2022, with 99.9% of transfers made without reports of fraud or scams.

It competes with other peer-to-peer payment platforms like PayPal (PYPL.O) and Venmo that review situations on a case-by-case basis and have a purchase-protection program for eligible transactions that covers scams. . Experts point out that it is difficult to compare fraud and scam rates across different platforms because classifications vary.

Trace Foushee, a strategic advisor at Datos Insights, said Zelle’s U-turn shows how banks are feeling competitive pressure to raise the “market standard of care.”

Still, rules mandating fraudulent fraud protections would be better for consumers because lenders may have vague policies or not follow them as well as they promise, said Carla Sanchez-Adams, a senior attorney at the National Consumer Law Center. .

“One thing that I think is problematic is that the consumer may not actually know that they have that option, and if they do know, and if the bank fails to reimburse them, there is no private remedy. Is,” he said. Zelle’s policy change was nevertheless a “good first step”.

Payment fraud is expected to come to the fore again when bank CEOs appear before the Senate next month, according to industry experts. This time, he believes he has a good story to tell.

“Banks through Zelle – without regulation, without legislation – have really proactively gone in and said, we’re going to make sure that we … try to address any type of consumer issue or harm. Are,” said Lindsey Johnson, CEO of the Consumer Bankers Association.

Reporting by Hannah Lang in Washington; Additional reporting by Chris Prentice in New York; Editing by Michelle Price and Rod Nickel

