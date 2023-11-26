The Social Security Administration sends payments to various beneficiaries every month.Which includes retired workers, survivors, and people receiving disability benefits from the Supplemental Security Income Program and Social Security Disability Insurance.

The SSA is preparing to complete its monthly payments for 2023, as the agency has already completed sending out payments for November. are here Payment dates for the last month of the year.

Some beneficiaries will receive two payments in December

Depending on the SSA’s payment schedule, SSI benefits are typically sent on the first day of each month. However, if the first day of the month falls on a Saturday or Sunday, the payment is sent on the last Friday of the previous month. This will be the case for SSI payments for January 2024.

Since the first day of January falls on a weekend, payments for that month will be sent on the last Friday of the previous month; he is, December,

Social Security Administration’s regular schedule of payments

But third day of every month ssa sends money People who started receiving their Social Security payments before May 1997, If the third day is a weekend, payment is extended to the previous Friday.

Remaining Social Security checks are sent based on recipients’ birthdaysThat includes retired workers, as well as survivors and recipients of Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments.

Second Wednesday of the month: Recipients with birth dates from 1st to 10th

Third Wednesday: Beneficiaries born between 11th and 20th

Fourth Wednesday: Beneficiaries born between 21st and 31st

Payment dates for Social Security checks in December 2023

Keeping this schedule in mind, These are the last month’s Social Security check payment dates for 2023. SSI beneficiaries will receive payments due on December 29 in advance reflect the increased rate Based on the cost of living adjustment that was determined in October, that payment is due for January of the following year.

December 1: SSI recipients and beneficiaries who started receiving their payments before May 1997

December 13: Beneficiaries with date of birth from 1st to 10th

20th December: Beneficiaries having date of birth from 11th to 20th

December 27: Beneficiaries with date of birth from 21st to 31st

December 29: SSI Recipients (January 2024 Payments)

