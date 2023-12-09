Pay our carbon fee, and you can sell here

Senator Bill Cassidy’s Overseas Pollution Act of 2023 would force countries to pay for their carbon , [+] Emissions and the US border. getty images

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) has a way to bring China and other major emitters to the climate table. It’s called the Overseas Pollution Act of 2023, and it’s more concrete than anything to come out of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai this week. The key to Senator Cassidy’s plan is that it levels emissions.

The Foreign Pollution Act of 2023 recognizes the carbon efficiency of American manufacturers by comparing our emissions in the production of steel, aluminum and other major products to emissions in countries like China and Russia. Countries that emit more carbon in the manufacturing of those products will have to pay for their carbon emissions at our borders. If they want their products to be sold on American shelves, they must pay a carbon fee. This will bring accountability for dumping sky waste. Collecting carbon fees at our borders would be the most powerful way to build interest in our trading partners to join us in addressing climate change.

America is not the only country to think this way. The European Union is starting to implement its own carbon tariff. From this year, importers must declare how many greenhouse gases were emitted in the production of goods coming into the EU. From 2023 to 2026, the EU will collect data. Starting in 2026, companies importing into the EU will have to buy European carbon credits to cover the emissions of their products.

With Europe moving toward carbon tariffs, it is important to have good data on emissions associated with US products. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Chris Coons (D-DE) are in on it. He has introduced the PROVE IT Act, which calls for the Commerce Department to collect emissions data on major products.

With accurate carbon pollution data compiled by the PROVE IT Act, the US can make the case that Senator Cassidy’s foreign pollution tariff is justified. Since emissions anywhere drive climate change everywhere, it is important to hold the entire world accountable – certainly a topic of discussion at COP28 in Dubai. With a carbon tariff, we will say to the world, “You want access to our extremely attractive consumer market? Good. Simply pay a fee at our borders that levels the playing field so that the cost of greenhouse gas pollution is added to the price of your products.

wall street journal Recently Criticized Senator Cassidy’s bill saying that it is not conservative to impose tariffs that will increase inflation and reduce purchasing power for American consumers. This ignores the market distortions that exist when there is no accountability for negative externalities. It is perhaps assumed that there are no negative externalities associated with burning fossil fuels, but the science does not say so. This is not what climate impacts are called. Insurers in states like Florida and California are saying not.

If there were an insurance company that thought the negative externality was $0, they could gain millions of new customers by lowering their premiums in the blind belief that all the scientists are wrong. No insurance company is doing this. Rather, they are listening to their actuaries who are listening to scientists and the pricing of climate risks. They know it is absurd to assume that the negative externality from burning fossil fuels is $0.

A practical, American solution to climate change must begin with internalizing the negative externalities associated with burning fossil fuels. Tipping fees for dumping in sky bins could work in the same way as tipping fees for dumping in municipal landfills. The U.S. could enforce that tipping fee worldwide by ensuring access to the U.S. consumer market upon payment of pollution fees.

Tackling the global challenge of climate change starts with good economics, and good economics is based on accountability. Blessings flow from accountability. Lack of accountability leads to disaster. Climate change is that havoc.