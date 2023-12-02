Pavelski: Immigrants of yesteryear won't be able to get here today

Immigrants arrived at Ellis Island in New York City in 1905. (Photo by National Archives/Getty Images)

A common immigration phrase we hear today is “My family immigrated the right way.” But what is considered “legal” or “right” depends on when your family arrived.

My great-grandmother immigrated from Italy in 1903. The only immigration document is the ship’s Foreign Passengers Declaration Form to the Immigration Commission. Before 1924, a rudimentary immigration system existed. The incoming immigrant must have no obvious health problems and must be of good moral character (not a criminal, polygamist, anarchist, beggar or importer of prostitutes). While the discriminatory Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882 was still in effect, the door to America was open to many Western Europeans.

Congress passed the Immigration Act of 1924, which limited the number of people entering the United States, created entry quotas, and placed restrictions on Asian countries. My grandfather, Samuel, was born two years after enactment. While he was an American citizen and World War II veteran, prejudice against both first- and second-generation immigrants persisted. As time passes, our country’s collective memory forgets the ugly parts of the immigration journey – xenophobia, prejudice, etc.

Early in his career Sam sold insurance while completing his teaching degree. He changed the family surname in 1958 because Italians were “not considered trustworthy.” My mother was very young, but my oldest aunt remembers practicing the new name in cursive before she entered third grade.

This is a small part of my family’s story. Honestly, the immigration piece is the least memorable. However, what many Americans don’t realize is that my family’s story would not be possible today. Today’s immigration system is completely different. This process is now almost impossible depending on country of birth, occupation or income. If an Italian citizen wishes to immigrate today, his or her options will require a large amount of money, a high level of education, a job offer, family connections, or luck.

A green card is sought based on a family member, achievement (professional athlete, accomplished scientist, etc.), investment ($800,000+), working as a manager/executive for a multinational company, employer sponsorship, or the Diversity Lottery (a lottery system). Can be done through. , This list is by no means complete, but rather a sample. Green cards are numerically limited each year and may require a long wait depending on the category and country of birth. Each green card category has an associated government filing fee, which is separate from any attorney fees. Given the cost, uncertainty and wait, this is no simple process.

Another way would be to check for temporary work visa. Each US visa is issued for a specific purpose and with strict limitations. Like the green card, the path to a temporary work visa is equally rigorous. Occupation, experience, skill set and education are all factors that require an employer or sponsor in the visa process. If the applicant is an entrepreneur, he or she may want to open a business in the US. A common misconception is that the longer a person has lived in the US, the easier it will be to get a green card. Length of time in the US is not associated with the success or ease of obtaining a green card. Work visa and green card are two different processes. Even temporary immigration implies access to education, skills, job offers or capital.

What happens if Italian immigrants cross the southern border? The migrant is processed as a potential asylum seeker (photographed, fingerprinted, etc.), detained or released into custody, given an immigration court date (may be 10 years in the future ), he may be moved to another city, and will not have the legal ability to work until a work permit is processed. Work permit application processing backlogs last for months.

Another issue is a static mailing address. The immigration court only sends hearing notices via mail. In the meantime, there is no safety net or access to federal benefits while you wait for a judge to hear your case. Often these migrants rely on donations from churches or other humanitarian organizations. Compared to the path my great-grandmother traveled, this is not an open door of opportunity, but rather, it is like being stuck at the front door for an unknown period of time, waiting in the elements with no knowledge of whether the door will open or not. doing.

My family didn’t immigrate the “right way” according to today’s rules, but we had a simpler system. It seems that today, with technology and social media, we are more connected to each other as a nation, but are also too far away to be face to face to address this issue in a humane manner. We must move away from a fear-mongering and enforcement-only approach. We need to have a continued discussion on how to address our immigration system with real solutions. Now is the time to modernize the rules and face this moment in history.

Anthony Pavelski practices business immigration law in Massachusetts and serves as the Media Liaison and State Legislative Relations Liaison for the New England Chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association.

Source: www.bostonherald.com