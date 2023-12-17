Pave Bank has launched a new programmable bank at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets. After securing a banking license, he has built a grassroots bank for global businesses in the new economy.

Singapore, Singapore–(Newsfile Corp. – December 17, 2023) – Launching today, Pave Bank is the world’s first programmable bank that gives businesses access to new technologies to bank more efficiently and access the new economy. Can make.

Pave Bank founders: (left to right) Simon Vance Colina, Salim Dhanani and Dmitry Bocharov

Pave Bank goes private with Georgia-approved digital banking license and US$5.2M seed funding round led by 468 Capital with participation from Quona Capital, FT Partners, BR Capital, w3.fund, Dedalus and angel investors Is.

Pave Bank is the world’s first fully regulated commercial bank where customers can not only access best-in-class commercial banking products (such as multi-currency operating accounts, global payments connectivity and treasury management solutions) but also get access to multi-asset Will get access. Custody, Virtual IBAN, security of accounts and PaveNet, which is a multi-asset, are always instant and always on the Pave Bank customers’ network.

Pave Bank promises strong faith and trust in all its products. Honoring this commitment they are a full reserve bank, meaning that all deposits and funds held by the bank are always present, never lent out and never invested.

Salim Dhanani, Co-Founder and CEO of Pave Bank, commented: “We have begun work to address the limitations of today’s financial system, including the lack of transparency that limits transactions within certain time-windows (e.g. clearing and settlement) and is laden with intermediaries. All this increases costs, management complexity and also limits the products and services that most businesses, and especially those operating on a global scale, can access. In parallel, we have seen many innovative products that have been created in the digital asset space, but sometimes with a lack of regulation and protection for users. We are supporting a new path where Pave Bank customers “They will have access to the financial products they are accustomed to, but also a range of digital asset enabled products that will help them bank more efficiently in a regulated and secure environment.”

As programmability continues to grow in financial services, Pave Bank provides a new, secure and regulated platform for businesses to transact in stable coins, Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and Tokenized Real World Assets (RWAs). Salim Dhanani said: “There are two key trends that inspired us to create Pave Bank. First, blockchain is being integrated into the traditional financial system – including stable coins, CBDCs, and tokenized RWAs. We We are seeing the financial system being reimagined. Languages ​​are moving for the first time in over fifty years. Secondly, regulation is here, it is here to stay and for the better. We are seeing this narrative evolve around the world. We are seeing green shoots happening – in Singapore, Hong Kong, Georgia, UAE, UK in the EU and USA, among many others. As a fully regulated digital bank with a proprietary technology stack, “We’re right on the cusp of the programmable financial system wave.”

Pave Bank has begun its regulatory journey with a digital commercial banking license in Georgia and plans to continue building its regulatory infrastructure globally. Georgia is strategically located between Europe, the Middle East and Asia, with close ties to the European Union. Its strong and transparent regulatory architecture has attracted a large number of businesses as it seeks to become the financial services hub in the region.

Pave Bank was founded by established banking executives turned fintech operators Salim Dhanani (CEO), Simon Van-Colina (CTO) and Dmitry Bocharov (COO). Before moving to Carta Worldwide, Salim was at the World Bank and then co-founded BigPay, a fintech lender and payments business in Southeast Asia. Before founding Starling Bank, Simon was at Citibank and Vocalink. He left to build Monzo as a member of the founding team. Dmitry was a member of the management team at Ferratum, a DAX-listed bank operating across Europe. Nine years ago, he moved to Vietnam and took up the role of Chief Digital Officer at VP Bank, where he successfully led digital transformation.

Guilherme Steinbruck, Partner at 468 Capital, commented: “Pave Bank is offering the world a glimpse of the future of banking and financial services. Ultimately, we are witnessing a sea change in banking and Pave Bank stands out by creating an enabling products and “The whole range of services that can be brought to businesses globally.”

Steve McLaughlin, Founder and CEO of Financial Technology Partners, commented: “Our ongoing partnership with visionary Repeat founders like Salim is a testament to our dedication in guiding and supporting his strategic journey. We look forward to supporting his journey so far.” “We are proud to partner with and eagerly anticipate our partnership continuing through their upcoming fundraising efforts.”

The Pave Bank team believes that as the traditional financial world transforms with digital assets and the decentralized space changes with regulation, regulated financial institutions must adapt to continue offering their customers the most competitive products and services. Will need to do. This change is not a change in user experience, it is a change in the nature of money and value, which Pave Bank is built for.

FT Partners was the exclusive financial and strategic advisor to Pave Bank on this transaction.

Pave Bank is the world’s first fully regulated commercial bank to offer multi-asset business banking products to customers. Pave Bank is reimagining how a bank is built, how it operates and how businesses interact with their bank. With the future of banking based on the convergence of traditional finance and digital assets, Pave Bank is creating a new operating system or layer for how money and assets are connected globally. For more information please visit or follow LinkedIn.

