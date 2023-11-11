Paul Wall is a United States rapper, DJ, and entrepreneur who rose to prominence as a key figure in the Southern rap movement in the early 2000s.

His distinctive style, which took inspiration from Houston’s avant-garde hip-hop scene, is renowned. He has also worked with rappers such as Chamillionaire, Mike Jones, and Slim Thug.

He has several albums on Swishhouse Records and Atlantic Records, and was nominated for a Grammy for his song “Grillz” with Nelly. He is also a successful entrepreneur with a custom-made grill firm and clothing brand. In this post, we will see his net worth, childhood, career, height, age, personal life and other details.

paul wall net worth

According to multiple sources, Paul Wall’s net worth is estimated to be around $18 million as of 2023. He makes the most money from his music career, he has sold over 1.5 million albums worldwide and has sung many hit singles.

He also makes money from his business initiatives, such as “Grillz by Paul Wall”, which creates decorative dental mouthpieces made of precious metals and gemstones, a popular accessory in hip-hop culture.

Celebrities such as Kanye West, Lil Wayne and Beyoncé have worn their Grillz. He also has his own apparel line, “Expensive Taste”, which he co-founded with Travis Barker and Skinhead Rob in 2007.

Paul Wall’s early life

Paul Wall was born Paul Michael Slayton on March 11, 1981, in Georgetown, Texas. He was raised in a musical household and started rapping at an early age. He went to Jersey Village High School in Houston, where he played football and was a member of the drama club.

At the school he also met his future colleague and friend, Mike Jones. After high school he attended the University of Houston, where he studied mass communications for three years. He dropped out of college to pursue a career in music.

A manager from Swishahouse saw him during a school event and offered him a contract, which he initially declined. However, after persuasion from his parents and the agency he agrees to become a trainee. He began rapping on the radio and mixtapes and quickly rose to prominence in the local scene.

paul wall career

Paul Wall’s career took off when he teamed up with another Houston rapper, Chamillionaire, to form The Color Changing Clique. He made several mixtapes and albums, including Get Ya Mind Correct, which independently sold over 200,000 copies and brought him fame in the rap business.

He also formed a group called The Superstarz Clique with other Houston rappers such as Slim Thug and Mike Jones. However, due to artistic differences and label concerns, Paul Wall and Chamillionaire parted ways in 2005.

Paul Wall signed with Atlantic Records and Asylum Records and released The People’s Champ, his solo debut album, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and produced the smash singles “Sittin’ Sideways” and “Girl”. He also co-wrote the song “Grillz” with Nelly, which became a worldwide hit and received a Grammy nomination.

In 2007, he released his second album, Get Money, Stay True, which featured guest appearances from Snoop Dogg, Lil Keke and Jermaine Dupri. He continued to release albums such as Fast Life, Heart of a Champion and The Houston Oiler, as well as collaborating with musicians such as Tech N9ne, Z-Ro and Bun B.

He also tried his hand at acting with roles in films such as I Hope They Serve Beer in Hell, Furnace and Alligator X. He also hosted various music and variety series, including Rap City on BET, TRL on MTV, and Hip Hop Invasion on Fuse. ,

Paul Wall’s height and age

Paul Wall is 5 feet 8 inches (1.75 m) tall and weighs around 159 pounds (72 kg). She has dark brown eyes and dark brown hair. As of 2023, he is 42 years old. Every year he celebrates his birthday on 11 March.

paul wall personal life

Paul Wall married Crystal Slayton in 2005 after meeting her in 1998. They have two children: William Patrick, a son, and Noelle, a daughter.

He is from Houston, Texas. Paul Wall is an ardent Christian who often wears a cross necklace. He is also a philanthropist, having donated to organizations such as Hope Bridge Association of National Disaster Relief, Community Chest of Korea, and Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation. He also enjoys football and cheers for Real Madrid.

Source: thecurrent-online.com