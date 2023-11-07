Paul Krugman rejects the existence of a military-industrial complex

Paul Krugman is a distinguished professor of economics at the Graduate Center of the City University of New York, a columnist new York Times, and a prominent economist and public intellectual. He received the Nobel Prize in 2008 for his efforts.

However, in a column last week, Krugman abandoned his economics path, and argued that President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s “military-industrial complex” no longer exists. Krugman argued that “military spending as a share of the economy is much lower than it was 60 years ago.” He dismissed the “military-industrial complex” as a 60-year-old cliché and that additional military spending expressed gratitude because “recent events have made a case for spending…perhaps more.” On the contrary, Mr. Krugman.

In fact, the military-industrial complex, which includes the arms lobby, arms manufacturers, and Congress, is far more influential than it was 60 years ago. Global defense spending is approximately $2.2 billion, half of which is spent by the United States. One of Krugman’s mistakes is to only take into account Pentagon spending, which exceeds $860 billion, and ignore the intelligence community’s military spending; Energy Department nuclear weapons spending; The huge spending of the Office of Veterans Affairs is caused primarily by our wrong wars; And the Department of Homeland Security’s military spending, particularly for our Coast Guard, which is currently the fifth largest navy in the world.

The military-industrial complex is responsible for the vast majority of U.S. military deployments and deployments abroad. The United States has hundreds of military facilities around the world. This is in sharp contrast to Russia’s two military facilities outside its area of ​​interest and China’s single facility on the Horn of Africa. US forces are deployed in more than 100 countries, and our military equipment is our principal weapon to influence development around the world.

A recent study by the Quincy Institute documented the revolving door between the Pentagon and the weapons manufacturing sector as senior general officers retire and immediately take high-level positions at Lockheed Martin, General Dynamics, Northrup Grumman, Raytheon, and United Technologies Corporation. But are seated. Top five manufacturers to earn $200 billion in 2022. According to the study, moreover, “80 percent of four-star generals and admirals who retired in the past five years went to work for the arms industry.” Many general officers and admirals also retired to perform covert work for foreign governments, particularly in the Middle East and the Persian Gulf.

This revolving door is exacerbated by the large number of lobbyists in Washington, who outnumber the senators and representatives on the Hill. Hill is particularly amenable to the arms lobby, producing large bipartisan majorities for any legislation that involves military spending, military deployment, and military weapons. Senators and Representatives consider military spending bills to be jobs bills, and rarely vote against weapons systems developed in their states.

Even California’s liberal members of Congress ensure that Lockheed Martin is treated generously in the military budget. According to William Hartung, “In one recent year, Lockheed Martin received more federal funding than the State Department and the Agency for International Development combined.”

Krugman is naive in arguing that “merchants of death” are not driving our support for Ukraine and Israel. Perhaps, but the largest weapons manufacturers stand to profit from increased manufacturing of weapons systems driven by the demands of the Ukrainians and Israelis. These manufacturers also drive up the high cost of extremely expensive weapons systems like the F-35 fighter jet, which “shocked” the late Senator John McCain.

The ability to track arms deliveries to third countries is becoming even more difficult as the Biden administration seeks to conduct arms sales with Israel in complete secrecy, without any possibility of congressional or public oversight. Josh Paul, former director of congressional and public affairs for the State Department’s Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, resigned last month in protest over rushed arms deliveries to Israel that did not receive proper oversight.

It is difficult enough to force the United States to change course on its policies of militarization without public intellectuals, like Paul Krugman, underestimating the power and influence of the military-industrial complex and spreading misinformation about the issue. Cold War military paranoia led to massive military-industrial complexes in the United States and the Soviet Union, which led Washington into Vietnam in the 1960s and Moscow into Afghanistan in the 1980s. Post-9/11 confusion led the Biden administration to Afghanistan and Iraq.

It seems clear that the military-industrial complex is driving massive government spending on weapons and preparedness in response to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza. At the same time, the military-industrial complex is inventive in developing new reasons to maintain as many bases as possible long after wars end. After 9/11, we waged two decades of wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, establishing fourteen new bases in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Southwest Asia, and the Caucasus. Some of these bases were designed to combat terrorism; More likely, they became targets of terrorists.

Source: www.counterpunch.org