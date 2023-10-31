Patrick Racz: British entrepreneur sues US patent office in legal battle with Apple

(AFP via Getty Images)

A British entrepreneur locked in a legal battle against tech giant Apple is now suing US authorities to release documents he says have been wrongfully kept secret.

Patrick Racz claims that his ideas for the creation of iTunes were stolen, and now he is suing Apple for damages in a case worth $18 billion.

The inventor, who owns the Regent Sounds guitar shop on Denmark Street in London’s West End, insists he came up with the idea of ​​the system for storing music and charging for access and downloads.

Mr. Racz originally made his fortune in the late 1980s with the invention of the three-way mixer water tap, a device now found in homes around the world.

In the 1990s he turned his attention to the music industry and said he created SmartFlash after predicting the explosion of illegal music downloading.

Britney Spears was named as the brand ambassador for SmartFlash, but Mr. Racz says her ideas were leaked and then stolen.

In 2015, he had a surprise victory in court against Apple when a jury awarded him $533 million for copyright infringement. However, that decision was overturned on appeal.

Mr. Racz continues to push Apple forward and claims that his technology has been used in almost every new Apple launch since 2003.

In April, the businessman announced the launch of a civil Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) investigation into the company.

As part of that investigation they have submitted a series of freedom of information requests, and are now suing the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) over its refusal to disclose the documents.

Mr. Racz said, “We have been fighting tooth and nail the U.S. Patent Office for the last three years to obtain copies of numerous unpublished emails and documents, which we are fully entitled to receive, but are unable to sue over.” We have no other option left.”

“We are committed to protecting our intellectual property and will not rest until justice is served.”

They claim there is a “pattern or practice” of withholding unreleased documents requested under the Freedom of Information Act, which they say would be helpful in a legal case against Apple.

The case was filed this week in the District Court of the District of Columbia, asking the judge to rule that Freedom of Information rules have been violated and that the documents should be disclosed.

Apple has fiercely defended itself in the cases brought by Mr. Racz and SmartFlash. Apple has previously accused SmartFlash of exploiting the patent system to seek royalties for technology invented by Apple.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com