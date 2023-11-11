Patients line up for $2,500 full-body MRI scan that can detect cancer early

Prenuvo MRI Machine

Courtesy of Prenuvo

While celebrating the Fourth of July holiday on a boat in Tyler, Texas last year, Dr. Julian Santarosa received the results of his full-body MRI scan. What he saw disrupted the festivities.

The radiologist at Prenuvo who performed the scan identified a lump in his lungs. Santarosa, who works as a spinal access surgeon in Dallas, saw the place surrounded when she looked at patient portal images on her phone.

“I felt like there shouldn’t be anything there until I swallowed a taco chip,” she told CNBC in an interview.

Before paying $2,500 for the Prenuvo scan, Santarosa, who was 41 at the time, had not felt any pain in and around her lungs and had no reason to suspect anything was wrong. Rather, she had been feeling generally unwell since undergoing in vitro fertilization and after seeing a Prenuvo ad on Facebook, she felt she should get a scan.

The day after seeing his Prenuvo results, Santarosa had a follow-up CT scan at a local hospital. The lump was cancerous. The next week he removed it.

Curious and concerned patients like Santarosa are flocking to Prenuvo’s nine clinics in the US and Canada. Demand is so high that the 5-year-old Silicon Valley-based company has announced plans to open 11 more locations by 2024, including one in London and another in Sydney.

Kim Kardashian called Prenuvo a “life-saving machine” in an August post on Instagram that has received more than 3.4 million likes. Actress and model Cindy Crawford is an investor along with former Google chairman Eric Schmidt, 23andMe co-founder Anne Wojcicki and Nest Labs founder Tony Fadell. The company raised $70 million late last year in a funding round led by Felicis Ventures.

Prenuvo CEO Andrew Lacy said he wants to help customers understand what’s going on under their skin, which his company’s technology can do by identifying more than 500 conditions such as cancer, multiple sclerosis and brain aneurysms. Is. As of now, the scans have limited viewership because they are not covered by insurers, forcing patients to pay out of pocket.

For Santarosa, imaging was worth every penny and more. His cancer was detected so early that he did not need to undergo treatments like chemotherapy or radiation. More importantly, it had not spread to the extent that it would become life-threatening.

“There is no screening test for this,” Santarosa said. “I would have been at stage 4. I would have known it when I was coughing up blood.”

Andrew Lacy, CEO of Prenuvo

Courtesy of Prenuvo

MRI, which stands for magnetic resonance imaging, is traditionally used when ordered by a doctor. Interpreting the images is a complex science, and the scan alone can take more than an hour, even if it covers only a portion of the body.

Prenuvo’s custom MRI machines, which received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in 2018, can scan a person’s entire body in about an hour. Once the scan is complete, the images are reviewed by one of the company’s 30 licensed radiologists. Customers usually get their results back within five to 10 business days.

The waiting list is long. According to Prenuvo’s website, the next available slot for a full-body scan in New York is in March. The same is true for the Los Angeles clinic. In the Dallas suburb of Irving, availability will begin in mid-December.

Lacey said business has grown as awareness has grown “incredibly” over the past 12 months.

“These days, when people ask me what I do, and I say I work at Prenuvo, it’s ‘Oh, I heard it on this podcast,’ or ‘That influencer talked about it. I have spoken,” he said.

In addition to full body scans, Prenuvo offers a head and torso scan for $1,800 and a torso-only scan for $1,000.

‘Old fashioned scalping’

Lacey said Prenuvo is working to bring prices down through “old-fashioned scalping.”

Some companies have begun offering Prenuvo scans as a benefit to employees, helping to increase access to the technology. Lacey said this works for companies with self-funded insurance plans, because they are able to customize their offerings while taking on the risk.

Traditional insurance companies are paying attention.

“Over time, that data helps inform insurance companies whether this should be something that will be covered in the insurance plans they offer,” Lacey said.

Prenuvo is looking at other ways to reduce costs and potentially reduce scan duration even further through artificial intelligence. Lacy said the cost is directly related to the time customers spend on the expensive machines.

Prenuvo MRI Machine

Courtesy of Prenuvo

Radiologists are at the heart of Prenuvo’s business. This brings its own challenges.

Many radiologists are struggling with burnout as the number of cases increases due to an aging population. Emerging technologies like AI have also discouraged some young physicians from taking up the practice. By 2034, the U.S. could see a shortage of an estimated 35,600 radiologists and other specialists, according to a report by the Association of American Medical Colleges.

So far, this is a problem that Prenuvo has managed to avoid.

Lacy said Prenuvo has a backlog of radiologists who want to work for the company. In traditional medicine, radiologists are often diagnosing patients with serious and advanced diseases, he said, so identifying conditions early could be a welcome change.

“When you’re hit with stage 1 cancer, what you’re doing will save lives,” Lacey said.

Prenuvo is still in its early days. Medical experts caution that, in addition to the hefty price tag, full-body MRI scans won’t catch everything and aren’t meant to replace targeted screenings like colonoscopies and mammograms.

“It’s a tool that your physician and you can use, but it doesn’t replace a full clinical exam,” Dr. Jasneet Makkar, assistant professor of radiology at Columbia University Medical Center, said in an interview. ” “It is a work in progress.”

Dr. Kimberly Arami, vice chair of the department of radiology at Mayo Clinic Rochester, said that because of the limitations, patients’ expectations have to be set accordingly. For example, identifying lesions in the lungs can be challenging and scanning different parts of the body such as the knee, pelvis, breast and prostate requires different techniques, he said.

“There is always a desire to have a test that answers every question,” Amrami said in an interview. “That’s not really the way that works specifically with MRI, because the way you evaluate different parts of the body in different disease states is quite different.”

Prenuvo does not use contrast, a heavy metal that is injected into blood vessels, when performing its scans. Contrast can help radiologists see certain conditions better, but there is controversy surrounding its use, and the company doesn’t want to deter people.

Lacey said the Prenuvo’s hardware was designed to do “almost as good a job” as contrast using other technologies.

“We believe this is the best possible solution for testing moderate-risk and asymptomatic patients,” he said. “If we occasionally find something that is very worrisome, we would suggest that the patient get some type of follow-up dedicated imaging that may involve contrast.”

Amrami said people should consult their physicians to determine what type of imaging works best for them.

“There is no one-size-fits-all for MRI,” Amrami said.

A view inside Prenuvo Clinic

Prenuvo’s clinic in New York City, New York.

Courtesy of Prenuvo

Lacey said she was inspired to create Prenuvo when she wondered how her high-stress lifestyle was affecting her body. He previously started an Internet search company and helped found a gaming company, among other ventures.

He found a radiologist who was offering an early version of the full-body MRI scan. Lacy said he learned a lot from that experience.

“Although my lifestyle was taking a toll on my health, it was nothing too crazy,” Lacey said. “I remember this incredible feeling of peace of mind.”

Prenuvo has designed its experience for relaxation. Its New York location gives the experience a mix between a spa and a doctor’s office.

Upon arriving at the clinic, patients are led from a comfortable waiting room to a private area where they can change clothes and remove their jewelry.

While lying in the machine, patients are given a pair of headphones and can choose to listen to music or watch TV during the scan.

Dr. Eduardo Dolhun, a family physician in San Francisco, decided to get his first Prenuvo scan after Lacey stopped by his office more than five years ago. He said he was skeptical but was intrigued by the technology, so he decided to go to Vancouver, British Columbia, to try out an early version of it.

After studying his results with a Prenuvo radiologist, Dolhun called one of his medical school classmates at the Mayo Clinic.

“I think this will change medicine,” Dollhun recalled the conversation.

Dolahun said he gets the scan every 18 months and recommends it to some of his patients. He still recommends they get physicals and screening exams like mammograms.

“Good science takes time,” he said.

Watch: Amazon adds One Medical to Prime offer

Source: www.cnbc.com