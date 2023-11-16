Path Mental Health expands executive team with new CCO, COO and GC

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Path Mental Health, a leading behavioral health company, announces several key executive appointments to support the company’s growing business and mission to make mental health care work for all. Has been.

jay meyers Joined Path as the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. Jay, formerly of Quartet Health, has over 25 years of experience leading growth and development in healthcare organizations. He previously served as the first Chief Growth Officer for Alleviance’s (formerly Anthem) Diversified Business Group, now known as CareLoan, a billion-dollar healthcare business.

Path welcomes Jai as CCO at a key moment for the company. As PATH scales to provide services nationwide, Jay will oversee payer partnership growth to expand the number of patients covered by PATH and continue to drive cost efficiency for insurance networks and health systems.

Additionally, the path was welcomed david catcher As Chief Operating Officer. He previously served as Head of Global Operations at Lyft, and has extensive knowledge in operations and marketplace business dynamics. He most recently comes from hospitality platform AvantStay where he served as COO. David has spent the last 15 years in operational leadership roles at hyper-growth startups, from early stage to IPO. His background will be particularly valuable to Path as the organization works to expand services to all 50 states while balancing patient demand with provider network growth.

tracy scraba The former chief privacy officer of CVS Health also joins Path as the company’s first general counsel. She brings with her over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry. She most recently served as Deputy General Counsel at Signify Health, where she oversaw the legal team along with the Privacy Office as well as Home and Community Services. Before that, she was at Aetna, where she spent several years working in various legal roles, including chief privacy officer and general counsel for Aetna Behavioral Health. Tracy’s healthcare industry and privacy background will be important as Path expands its services into new geographies and healthcare markets.

Founded in 2019, Path Mental Health is a quality-first behavioral health company. Founders Josh Bruno and Gabe Diop started the company after experiencing the loss of loved ones due to substance abuse disorder. They set out on a mission to improve care for people facing addiction, then realized there was a related, broader need for high-quality care solutions to mental health care access. In just four years, the company has grown into a diverse network of more than 8,000 physicians and psychiatric nurse practitioners working with every major insurer, covering more than 100 million people. These new key executive appointments will lead Path into its next chapter of growth as the company prepares to offer mental health services nationwide by early next year.

More than 65 million Americans suffer from a treatable mental health problem – that’s 1 in every 5 people, many of whom struggle to access a licensed therapist or mental health provider. When a patient finds an available physician, it often takes 4 to 6 weeks to get an appointment. Behavioral health patients also have difficulty understanding what they will pay, when they will pay, and who will bill them. Even after meeting those hurdles, the actual match matters. Matching with the right provider is the first step toward providing quality care.

PATH aims to solve these problems. For patients, Path offers a fast, easy matching service – 96% of physician searches result in a strong match. PATH’s network of more than 8,000 licensed physicians represents more than 80 clinical specialties and modalities, 39 languages, 18 faiths and religions, and a variety of backgrounds. Patients are matched with a provider who accepts their insurance, has availability, and meets their specific needs in less than 30 seconds, and their first session is usually in as little as two days Is. For providers, Path offers comprehensive administrative support to handle insurance credentialing, billing, scheduling and more. For insurers and health systems, PATH delivers high-quality and scalable care through its network to expand patient access and reduce payer costs.

About Path Mental Health

Path Mental Health is a remote-first behavioral health company with 275 full-time employees across the United States. The company offers virtual and in-person individual (ages 5+), couples and family therapy, as well as psychiatric services. The company’s diverse provider network includes more than 8,000 mental health care providers across those states. Path accepts most major insurance networks, including Aetna, Anthem, and United Healthcare. Since 2019, PATH has helped more than a million patients find affordable, quality, in-network therapy.

