A federal district court judge has ordered a conceptual artist and his partner to pay more than $1.5 million in damages for copying Bored Ape’s non-fungible token (NFT) art.

Vaadi Yug Labs, Inc. is the creator of one of the most famous and successful NFT collections in the world, known as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC).

As the court said,

According to Era, the BAYC NFT has received significant media attention for its popularity and value, including appearing on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine and being dubbed “the epitome of coolness for many” by Forbes magazine. Yuga’s BAYC NFTs often resell for hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of dollars, and several prominent celebrities are holders of BAYC NFTs. Aside from some of the benefits that come with membership in the exclusive community of BAYC NFT holders, Yuga says that much of the value of the BAYC NFT collection stems from their rarity as only 10,000 BAYC NFTs exist and each is completely unique.

Yuga owns several unregistered trademarks, including “BORED APE YACHT CLUB,” “BAYC,” “BORED APE,” BAYC Logo, BAYC BORED APE YACHT CLUB Logo, and Ape Skull Logo, which it has used since approximately April 2021 Is.

According to the court, defendant Ryder Ripps is a visual artist and creative designer “who creates artwork that comments on the boundaries between art, the Internet, and commerce.”

The reps claimed that Yuga “knowingly employed racist, neo-Nazi, and alt-right dog whistles in the BAYC NFTs and related projects.”

The court said that the defendants

Several examples were provided, including his claim that Yuga’s BAYC logo mimics the Nazi Totenkopf symbol for the Schutzstaffel and his claim that Yuga’s company name includes a neo-Nazi dog whistle because “Yuga The term is a reference to the phrase “surf the”. Kaliyuga,” which the alt-right uses as a cryptic way of saying enjoy sin and embrace struggle.

Reps criticized the era using social media, podcasts, and their website.

Around May 2022, Ripps and defendant Jeremy Kahane created their own NFT collection called Ryder Ripps Bored Ape Yacht Club (RR/BYC). This collection points to digital images online similar to the Bored Yacht Club NFT collection.

As the court explained,

The defendants argue that their “use of indicia for similar images is a form of ‘appropriation art’ that serves multiple purposes,” including:

(1) drawing attention to ERA’s use of racist, neo-Nazi, and alt-right messages and imagery;

(2) exposing ERA’s unwitting use of celebrities and popular brands to disseminate objectionable content;

(3) creating social pressure by demanding that the era take responsibility for its actions; And

(4) To educate the public about the technological nature and utility of NFTs.

Yuga filed the suit in July 2022 for the following reasons:

(1) False designation of origin (15 USC § 1125(a));

(2) False advertising (15 USC § 1125(a));

(3) cybersquatting (15 USC § 1125(d));

(4) common law trademark infringement; (5) common law unfair competition;

(6) unfair competition (Cal. Bus. & Proc. Code §§ 17200, etc.);

(7) False advertising (Cal. Bus. & Prof. Code §§ 17500 et seq.);

(8) unjust enrichment;

(9) conversion;

(10) Intentional interference with potential economic benefits; And

(11) Reckless interference with potential pecuniary gain.

Yuga accused the reps of “trolling Yuga Labs and defrauding consumers into purchasing RR/BYC NFTs by misusing Yuga Labs’ trademarks.”

In April, the judge found that Ripps’ NFTs were “no more artistic than the sale of fake handbags” and ruled in favor of ERA.

The court ordered the defendants to pay Yuga all profits from the sale of their copycat NFTs, as well as attorneys’ fees and damages for cybersquatting.

the matter is this Yug Labs Inc vs RepsU.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:22-cv-04355.

The takeaway: “Appropriating art” is a risky business. The line between “fair use” and IP infringement is not clear, as we have discussed in previous blogs. This line can be further clarified in the context of controversies over the use of copyrighted artwork to create “new” art using generic AI.

Source: www.jdsupra.com