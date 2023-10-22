Pat McAfee says he hasn’t re-signed with ‘College GameDay’: ‘I’m not right for some of the crowd’

Sports media personality Pat McAfee said Sunday he has not re-signed a contract to appear on ESPN’s “College GameDay.”

McAfee written on xFormerly known as Twitter, fan criticism of his work on the show is one reason for him not doing so.

“Since the beginning of my tenure with GameDay I have heard you all loud and clear. It’s one of the biggest reasons I haven’t left my contract with this great show,” he said. “I’m not right for certain crowds and ‘prestigious’ college football guys are definitely one of them.”

“College GameDay” viewership is expected to decline four percent in 2023 ahead of its Saturday season. The show has seen an average of 1.956 million viewers so far in 2023, compared to 2.043 million in 2022. Despite a very slight decline statistically, this is the show’s second most watched year since 2010. “College GameDay” averaged 2.1 million. Viewership in 2022 – Most watched regular season and second most watched overall season.

McAfee cited a story in his tweet athletic How readers watch college football. More than 3,100 readers responded to broadcasters, ESPN vs. Fox, how they feel about McAfee on “College GameDay” and other topics in the second annual college football TV survey. Of those who participated in the survey, 30.1 percent said they liked McAfee on the show, 48.9 percent said they did not and 21 percent had no opinion.

“Pat has been a tremendous addition to the ‘College GameDay’ family and our viewership growth over the past year and a half is testament to that,” an ESPN spokesperson said Sunday. “He’ll get a chance to stay on the show as long as he wants.”

Fan reaction to McAfee on the show

McAfee finds fans and critics in everything he does, and “College GameDay” is no different. He has a huge fan following from his radio show and podcast, which has turned into a multi-million dollar business. With his rise has also come a group of people who find his antics over the top, especially as he finds his way into more ESPN platforms like “College GameDay.”

This came to a head a few weeks ago when the show got into a small feud with Washington State over Lee Corso’s misinterpreted comments about conference realignment. After Washington State coach Jake Dickert and former quarterback Ryan Leaf criticized ESPN, McAfee fired back, saying that “College GameDay” had supported WSU and its flag when the program was shut down, telling people to “shut up.” should stay” and he was “angry with you”. ,

Anecdotally, I started hearing from a lot of upset fans around that time who felt that McAfee didn’t appreciate college football by taking shots at a school when he was hurting. Our second annual college football poll was merely a short, unscientific online survey, but it seemed to upset McAfee, among other responses.

Personally, I’ve enjoyed the increased energy McAfee has brought to the show, especially his banter with Kirk Herbstreit. I also enjoy him as a WWE commentator, but I understand that style isn’t for everyone. Not apologizing or being more playful with the “College GameDay” tradition like Washington State turned off a lot of people. The show takes place every week as an on-campus party and is not taken very seriously, but it is also a game built on traditions that fans want to respect. -Chris Vannini, national college football writer

Can he still sign?

I won’t bury the lead: I hope McAfee returns to “College GameDay” next season. I know several people who work on “College GameDay” that McAfee enjoys the camaraderie of the group, both in front of and behind the camera. He’s a very savvy business man when it comes to his brand and he knows that the connection to one of ESPN’s iconic properties, “The Pat McAfee Show,” is great for the brand. It’s also a fun program – a travel experience, sure, but also fun.

There’s nothing in the viewership data to suggest that McAfee has any negative impact on the show — and that’s what matters to ESPN executives. There’s a way to work these things out and I’ll bet McAfee will be on set next August. -Richard Deitsch, sports media writer

background story

News broke in early September that McAfee would not return to “College GameDay” after signing a multi-year deal with ESPN to join the show as a full-time analyst. He previously appeared on “College GameDay” as an analyst in 2022 and contributed to ESPN’s college football postseason coverage.

At the time of the announcement, ESPN president Jimmy Pitaro told athletic, “I think the main reason is that she is real, authentic and fearless. Her top qualities are exactly what we look for – she’s willing to say what she believes, she’s genuine, incredibly knowledgeable and passionate. He has a deep impact among young fans and is a socially significant and active presence. She is that rare talent that both my teenagers and I find attractive.”

McAfee’s “College GameDay” deal follows his first deal with ESPN in May to bring his show, “The Pat McAfee Show,” to the network.

Last year’s “College GameDay” viewership increased in all major demographics, with an overall increase of eight percent across all viewers. In 2023, the show has three of the five most-watched pre-November “College GameDay” broadcasts since 2010: Week 6’s Red River Rivalry (2.29 million viewers), Week 3 in Boulder for the Rocky Mountain Showdown (2.27 million viewers) and Notre Dame hosted Ohio State (2.24 million viewers) in Week 4 in South Bend.

(Photo: Andrew Weavers/USA TODAY)

Source: www.bing.com