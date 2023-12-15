'Past Lives' Outfit 2AM Grows Finance & Sales Unit With Appointment of Sundance Executive Julia Nelson

Unique: Management and production company 2AM is flying high behind Celine Song’s Golden Globe nomination past lifeSundance is strengthening its finance and sales division by hiring former Catalyst executive Julia Nelson.

Nelson will report to former WME and Endeavor Content executive Christine D’Souza Gelb, who oversees 2AM’s sales arm.

2AM will begin sales on two titles at the upcoming Sundance Film Festival: Sam & Andy Zucchero’s Love me Starring Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun, and produced by 2AM, Shivhans and AGX; And Haley Elizabeth Anderson’s tendaberry, produced by Dweck & Flies Collective. 2AM is co-acquiring worldwide rights to both projects with WME, where the filmmakers are also represented.

The company first launched Sing J. Lee has repeated Accidental Getaway DriverAndrew Semmons’ ResurrectionAnd Christopher Makoto of Yogi I was an ordinary man.

Nelson joins the company after spending six years at Sundance, where she led the film track at Catalyst, the institute’s financial lab. His focus was primarily on sourcing and developing new projects in the indie feature space, advising filmmakers and securing financing for their work, and providing strategic guidance as they progress into production, sales, and distribution.

Nelson made over 50 films through Catalyst, including the Sundance Grand Jury Prize winner Nikyatu Jusu. BabysitterLaurel Parmet’s The Starling Girland francesca alegría The cow that sang a song in the future. Documentaries he supervised for the program included Isabel Castro’s Documentary moodPaula Eiselt and Tony Lewis Lee after shockand Jamila Vignot’s ale-Also upcoming features Sugarcane Julian Brave Noisecat and Emily Cassie are also set to debut at Sundance.

Prior to Catalyst, Nelson supported Sundance CEO Kerry Putnam and managed marketing at SFFILM, which presents the San Francisco International Film Festival, and also worked at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in Philadelphia.

2AM, Co-founded in 2021 by D’Souza Gelb, David Hinojosa, and Kevin Rowe, rep clients including Savannah Leaf, Avi Rockwell, Laurel Parmet, D. Smith, Lucas Gage, and Dominic Fike.

D’Souza Gelb, who previously handled film sales The Farewell, Manchester by the Sea, Under the Skin And mid summerClient Jack Begert is also executive producer little deathProtozoa, produced by AC Films and Psycho Films.

Julia Nelson / 2AM

