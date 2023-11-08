Passive Income: Can an Easy Side Hustle Make Big Money?

But although people online promised you could make “a few hundred dollars per month”, Blake found he was only making $25 to $40 (£20 to £32) in that time frame. “When you take into account the time it takes to reset devices when they crash, as well as the energy use and cost of the equipment, it was not a very profitable endeavor.”

While some content creators may share useful tips, King says other passive income influencers have an ulterior motive. “Many influencers quickly realized that money could be made by selling courses on how to generate passive income – which, ironically, generates passive income for these influencers.”

Blake drew similar conclusions from his foray into phone farming. Although he now has a successful passive income source through advertising revenue on his blog, he believes that much of this content sells youth something that is too good to be true, leading to a passive income pyramid. A plan is made.

“You see content creators get rich by selling the dream of passive income, while leaving out some important details,” he says.

redefining opportunity

Although some success stories should be taken with a grain of salt, experts believe there are opportunities to reap at least some of the rewards.

This may be especially the case amid the widespread adoption of remote and flexible work, says Winnie Jiang, associate professor of organizational behavior at INSEAD, based in Singapore. It can “enable employees to discover, access and manage avenues that can provide passive income”.

More people creating passive income sources could represent a broader change in the way young people, especially, make money. Basu says new, easily accessible and diverse options for earning means youth can fully harness the potential to generate passive income.

“Exit barriers are also lower in these digital businesses,” he says. “Compared to traditional businesses, loss-making digital businesses find it easier to close down without incurring substantial financial losses.”

Importantly, the mindset around access to passive income has changed: it is no longer the preserve of the rich – in many cases, the adage that you must have money to make money is fading.

