November 30, 2023
Passive Bitcoin whale transfers $137 million in BTC after 4 years


A Bitcoin wallet address has come back to life after nearly four years of inactivity.

The inactive whale transferred his entire reserves of 3,623 BTC – worth approximately $136.94 million – to two new wallets. On-chain data shows that whales collected 3,623 BTC worth approximately $25 million between October 25, 2018 and December 31, 2019. During this time frame, Bitcoin was trading at an average of $6,889.

  • As informed of By LookOnChain, given the current market cap, the investment has grown to $136.94 million, representing a profit of approximately $112 million.
  • According to data compiled by BitInfoCharts, whales were sitting on a $244 million profit in BTC during the November 2021 rally, when Bitcoin touched $67.5k.
  • Substantial movement of funds presents an interesting aspect to the market. The decision to use or transfer inactive coins is often complex and depends on individual circumstances and a variety of factors.
  • For example, a significant increase in the value of Bitcoin may prompt owners to sell or trade their dormant assets to capitalize on profit opportunities.
  • Amid the market correction, 2023 saw a flurry of mysterious wallet activities from previously inactive whales.
  • Earlier this month, three Bitcoin whale addresses recently transferred a total of 6,500 Bitcoins to new wallets, worth a total of approximately $230 million.
  • On September 19, an inactive Bitcoin address transferred more than $46 million worth of the cryptocurrency after six years, sparking concerns of intense selling pressure in the market.
  • Another whale that had been dormant for over a decade woke up from its slumber in July to transfer $31 million in BTC.

source: cryptopotato.com



