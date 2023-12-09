Passionpreneur Publishing proudly announces that Sam Emory has begun his journey to becoming a published author.

(MENAFN-Issuewire)

about the book

‘NFT in Me’ serves as a visionary guide, connecting the worlds of healthcare and blockchain technology. Whether you are a health care professional, researcher, patient advocate, or just curious about the future of health care, this book provides invaluable insight into the potential of NFTs to catalyze a transformative revolution in health care data management and value exchange. Is.

Once released, the book will be available in print format in the United States, Britain, Europe, Australia, New Zealand and the Middle East; And the e-book will be distributed from more than 70 online partners serving readers around the world.

About the Author:

Sam Amory, a visionary leader with more than two decades of experience in global healthcare, drives transformational change at the nexus of healthcare, management and technology. As a senior executive, he leads innovative solutions leveraging data-driven insights. With a medical background and deep business acumen, Emory is a sought-after speaker at industry conferences, a published author, and a passionate advocate of patient-centered care in our digital age.

About Passionpreneur Publications:

An indie publisher, Passionpreneur Publishing successfully helps entrepreneurs and professional experts become international authors in as little as 90 days.

Passionpreneur Publishing specializes in transformational books including business, self-help, personal development, and spiritual titles to help authors share their messages and gain credibility in their chosen fields.

Passionpreneur Publishing boasts an all-star board of advisors from around the world, covering a broad spectrum of expertise around the books, publishing and media industry, ensuring the application of global best practice across each service and in Provides a worldwide network of some. The world’s top thought leaders.

The Passionpreneur Publishing team looks forward to supporting entrepreneurs, experts and leaders in realizing their dream of becoming an international author over the coming months.

