Passengers set to sail at record levels next year

Doyinsola Oladipo and Grantha Wanaike

NEW YORK/BENGALURU (Reuters) – Next year looks like a banner year for cruise vacations, as travelers of all incomes and budget levels take trips in higher volumes than before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to U.S. cruise operators. Making booking. travel Agents.

Travelers are looking to take cruises in 2024 because they are still cheaper than land-based options. With occupancy levels approaching pre-pandemic levels, operators are planning to raise prices in the coming months.

“The market overall is extremely strong, especially the top end of the market in terms of the most high-end luxury cruises,” said Bob Levinstein, CEO of cruise marketplace Cruise Compete.

Even if travelers cancel or postpone planned vacations to the Middle East, cruise bookings will still reach record levels in 2024, Truist Securities analyst Patrick Scoles said.

Before the October 7 attacks in Israel, industry-wide bookings for 2024 were about 25% higher than 2019 for bookings in 2020. Bookings in November for 2024 were up about 20% compared to the same period in 2019, Scholes said.

“Demand for 2024 continues to accelerate and bookings continue to outpace 2019 levels by a wide margin,” Royal Caribbean Group CEO Jason Liberty said on an earnings call in October.

According to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), approximately 35.7 million passengers are expected to travel aboard in 2024, up from 31.5 million in 2023 – a 6% increase from the number of passengers who traveled in 2019.

What’s the one thing holding you back from booking? Adequate capacity to deal with all demands. Carnival CEO Josh Weinstein said in September that volumes for 2024 would be down because the company may run out of inventory to sell despite a 5% increase in capacity through 2023.

Smaller operators say volumes are too high. Oslo-based private luxury cruise line SeaDream Yacht Club said bookings for 2024 and 2025 are so strong that they have already opened bookings for autumn 2026, according to CEO Atle Brynstad.

Travel agency Marvelous Mouse Travels, which got its start by planning Disney vacations, said demand for 2024 is significantly higher than bookings in 2018 and 2019, according to Kari Dillon, owner of the Huntersville, North Carolina-based agency.

“Travelers are taking advantage of shorter four- or five-night itineraries from Florida ports,” Dillon said. “With more and more people having the ability to work remotely, it becomes easier to get on board these smaller Caribbean itineraries.”

Bookings for sailings in 2024 are up nearly 70% in 2020 compared with bookings for this time in 2019, said Dave Spinelli, senior vice president of industry relations at InteleTravel, a host travel agency in Delray Beach, Florida.

Royal Caribbean told investors that in the third quarter, two-thirds of its guests were either on a first-time cruise or using Royal Caribbean for the first time. According to Liberty, the company’s number of repeat bookers has doubled.

Online travel companies are paying attention to the cruise boom. Booking.com, Booking Holdings’ largest brand, launched a cruise vertical in November to meet growing cruise demand.

“Cruisers are loyal, with data showing that the majority of those who have traveled before will travel again, making it prime for continued growth,” said Ben Harrell, US managing director of Booking.com.

Reporting by Grantha Vanik in Bengaluru and Doyinsola Oladipo in New York

