Passenger dies on 9-month cruise, Royal Caribbean confirms

A passenger on Royal Caribbean’s nine-month world cruise has died, the company said in a statement Tuesday.

“A guest aboard the Serenade of the Seas has tragically died,” the statement said. “We are actively providing support and assistance to guests’ loved ones at this time. “Out of respect for the privacy of the guest and his family, we have nothing further to share at this time.”

Royal Caribbean did not release additional details about the passenger.

“First of all, some sad news. Our first death was on the Ultimate World Cruise,” a passenger accompanying Adita said in a TikTok video. “She was an elderly lady. I know about this because I was coming to my room when they were taking the body out. Very, very sad for me because I was there to watch.”

The original video has been deleted, but it was posted in a report from a cruise viewer who described the update as the “Ultimate World Cruise Tea Time Depressing Edition.”

The company has not confirmed whether this is the first death on the voyage that departed in December. Official figures on the number of people who die on cruises have not been made public, but a 2020 study in the International Journal of Travel Medicine and Global Health found that 623 deaths occurred on 78 ocean and river cruise lines between 2000 and 2019. Excluding suicides, the leading causes of death among passengers were shown to be unspecified natural causes, cardiovascular events, and falls overboard or on the lower decks.

For months, Royal Caribbean’s Ultimate World Cruise has captivated the public like a social media reality show with reports on hurricanes, coronavirus outbreaks, canceled port calls and interpersonal drama.

The itinerary of the nine-month expedition includes 65 countries from every continent. Dozens of TikTok accounts have emerged to document the cruise. Some are run by some of the 600-some passengers living on board; Others are spectators on the ground.

Spencer Aronfeld, an attorney who sues cruise lines and posts cruise content on TikTok, recorded a video about the death.

“People die and people die on cruises,” he said. “And it is not always the result of foul play or an accident. That’s why cruise ships have onboard morgues that can sometimes hold six to 12 bodies.

He said medical care available onboard is limited, and it could be difficult and expensive to disembark a sick passenger.

“Before embarking on any journey it is important to ensure that you are physically fit to travel, no matter the duration,” he said.

Source: www.washingtonpost.com