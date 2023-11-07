Pasco approves financial guru Dave Ramsey’s controversial textbook

LAND O’LAkes – Pasco County high school students will learn about personal finance with the help of a controversial textbook, despite opposition from more than 50 parents and other county residents.

The school board on Tuesday again approved the use of materials from Internet financial advice personality Dave Ramsey, following the recommendation of an independent hearing officer.

James Robinson, former attorney for the Pinellas County School Board, found nothing wrong with the book’s content or the way district officials approached the proposal for its use. The board first adopted the book in July, which posed a challenge.

Local parent and teacher Jessica Wright led the charge against the content. He urged the board Tuesday to reject Robinson’s recommendation.

Wright argued that the book did not meet state standards for the personal finance curriculum that students must complete to graduate high school. He presented a letter from an official of the Education Department stating this.

He told the board, “If we adopt this book, we will be setting our students up for failure.”

He questioned the wisdom of spending approximately $500,000 on materials that would become obsolete once the state adopted a book for the required curriculum.

Lee Mitchell, the district’s leader and instructional director, told the board that the district has no plans to use the book for a five-year cycle. But students are now taking current finance courses, he said, “and their teachers are asking for support.”

All districts are struggling to adopt the books while the state is working on the standards, he said, adding that Pasco plans to wait for a year after the standards are approved before purchasing books in the future.

